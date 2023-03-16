Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set

Just in time for spring.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 16, 2023 @ 09:30AM
Demi Lovato at Boss

To say that Hollywood is smitten with the sheer trend would be an understatement. On the red carpet and the streets alike, nipples are freed, curves are displayed, and sternums are teased, and to join the fleet of skin-flashing celebrities is Demi Lovato, who made an extremely convincing case for all things see-through for spring.

On Wednesday, she arrived at the Boss spring-summer 2023 runway show in Miami, wearing a floor-sweeping, ultra-sheer trench coat layered over a matching white bralette and midi skirt that revealed a pair of coordinating white sandals underneath. She kept her accessories simple, styling the see-through look with silver drop earrings and a silver hoop nose ring. 

Beauty-wise, she slicked her dark tresses into a wet half-up, half-down hairstyle with her baby hairs sculpted into curlicues on her forehead, while a smoky, shimmery eye and a pink lip provided the finishing touches to her glam. 

Demi Lovato at Scream VI

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last week, Lovato dressed to the nines once again — but this time, in a Gothic-inspired look. At the global premiere of Scream VI, she sported a black floor-length gown by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe that featured a mandarin collar, mermaid-style fit, and long cape shawl sleeves. She paired the look with a dainty silver choker and wore sharp black eyeliner and dark lip liner with slicked-back hair. The singer, who is a major fan of the thriller series, got the opportunity to write a special song, titled “Still Alive,” for its soundtrack.

