Demi Lovato's Latest Hair Color? Pink!

Demi Lovato is thinking pink -- again! As a nod to her upcoming Neon Lights Tour (and her new single of the same name), the singer took to Twitter to reveal her amped-up magenta hue. Lovato previously dabbled in the trend back in 2012, when she added an edgy pink ombre effect to her blonde hair. Her latest style on presents a more intense take on the color, and we especially love how it holds a certain punk rock vibe when teamed with her dark lipstick and studded leather jacket. Does the singer's new look have you wanting to update your 'do? Get a closer look at her hot pink strands in our gallery, and see even more celebrity hair makeovers!

