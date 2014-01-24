Demi Lovato's Latest Hair Color? Pink!

Aaron Davidson/WireImage, Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 24, 2014 @ 4:59 pm

Demi Lovato is thinking pink -- again! As a nod to her upcoming Neon Lights Tour (and her new single of the same name), the singer took to Twitter to reveal her amped-up magenta hue. Lovato previously dabbled in the trend back in 2012, when she added an edgy pink ombre effect to her blonde hair. Her latest style on presents a more intense take on the color, and we especially love how it holds a certain punk rock vibe when teamed with her dark lipstick and studded leather jacket. Does the singer's new look have you wanting to update your 'do? Get a closer look at her hot pink strands in our gallery, and see even more celebrity hair makeovers!

See Demi's Many Hairstyles — On You!Get a Hair Tutorial From Your Stylist's POVCheck Out Demi's Blue Hair

