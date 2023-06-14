Demi Lovato Addressed Her Move Away From Exclusively Using They/Them Pronouns

After Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary in 2021, she added they/them pronouns to her social media profiles and, for a time, used them instead of she/her. In a new interview with GQ Spain, the singer, actress, and activist explained why she shifted to adding she/her back into her identity and how it's important to respect each individual's preferred pronouns, even if they change.

"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting," Lovato said. "I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

Lovato added she/her back into her profiles in 2022, but continues to use both she/her and they/them. She continued to tell the publication that she identifies with both still and that it's a day-to-day occurrence to see so many things as a binary when she feels that there should be more options for everyone.

"I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it. I would feel more comfortable in a genderless bathroom," she continued. "Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

She finished by saying that she understands the importance of having these conversations and to push for inclusion even if not everyone fully understands the spectrum of gender identity. As an outspoken non-binary person, she knows that she has a platform and is happy to use it to bring awareness to a group that can sometimes be marginalized.



"It will be worth it as long as there are people who tell me that I am an inspiration to them or that I have helped them learn more about themselves and feel more comfortable in their skin," she finished. "That's the most meaningful thing to me. There are queer couples who have gotten engaged at my concerts and that's really special. I think that no matter what sector you are in, you have to be comfortable to evolve. I've spent years selecting the right people and I've finally found my tribe."

