When the temperatures drop, I personally believe open-toed shoes should not be a thing anymore. I’m all for a good sandal, but worry for anyone who’s exposing their toes in frigid weather, especially when there’s a plethora of comfy fall shoes out there. If you’re in need of some new, cozy shoes that’ll keep your toes warm and comfy, you’re in luck — a pair of Amazon’s best-selling fuzzy slippers are over 30 percent off right now.

Made with 100 percent Australian shearling, the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Slippers have a durable but lightweight outsole that can be worn outside and come in 15 colors like black, tan, brown, and pink. You can get them in sizes 6 to 11, including wide-width options for those who need a little extra room. And don’t worry about overheating — the sheepskin fibers are naturally breathable and have temperature-regulating properties so that you can wear the slippers comfortably throughout each season (they’ll keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer), without worrying about the dreaded feet sweat.

While the slippers usually cost $75, you can snag them on sale for just $50 right now; I personally can’t stomach the thought of spending an exorbitant amount of money on house slippers, so this is a total steal for a high-quality pair.

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $75); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $75); amazon.com



More than 8,600 shoppers have left the Dearfoams slippers a five-star rating, saying that they're "incredibly high-quality," "super comfy," and “the perfect house slipper.” Nearly 160 customers even compared them to Ugg slippers, calling them a “great alternative.” “If you love Uggs but don’t want to spend the money, buy these,” one shopper wrote. “They are cute, comfy, and high-quality!” They continued to say that after wearing the slippers for several weeks, they still looked brand new and were “still every bit as soft and fluffy”. Another pleased five-star shopper wrote, “I’m usually weary of buying fur products online, especially from Amazon, but the fur doesn’t have that cheap tacky look.”

After scouring through the reviews alone I’d pay full price for these, but thankfully I don’t have to. Plus, with the holidays fast approaching, the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Slippers would make a great buy for anyone on your list — especially at a discount. Deals like this don’t often linge, so take this as a sign to grab a pair (or two) of the Dearfoams slippers before prices shoot back up.