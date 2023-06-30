Amazon Shoppers Call This Flattering, Comfortable Summer Dress With 24,700+ Perfect Ratings a "Must-Have"

It’s currently on sale starting at $30.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on June 30, 2023

Woman in t-shirt summer dress
Photo:

Getty Images

I have a go-to closet staple for every season. For fall, it’s knee-high boots. Winter brings cozy fleece turtlenecks, and spring welcomes open-toed sandals. When it comes to summer, I unapologetically reach for breezy dresses any chance I get — and I currently have my eyes set on this easy-to-wear Amazon find.

When I saw Db Moon’s Casual Short-Sleeve Dress, I knew I had to add it to my Amazon cart. Not only is it on sale for as low as $30 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, but it’s guaranteed to become your do-it-all dress of choice. Available in sizes small to 4XL, the gown is made of a soft and stretchy rayon and spandex fabric blend. Due to its lightweight material, you can look forward to an airy, relaxed fit and feel that’ll keep you comfortable and dry all summer long.      

Beyond the construction, the dress features a modest round neckline, short sleeves, and an elastic waist. But my favorite part is the included pockets that fit everything from chapstick to your wallet. The simple dress additionally comes in 44 prints and colors, including delicate floral options, such as this bright sunflower style and solid choices, like this light blue one.  

Speaking of range, the Db Moon separate is exceptionally versatile. You can wear it to parties, shopping dates, coffee hang outs, and the office with ease. To elevate the dress, pair it with Jennnifer Lopez-worn transparent heels, a jean jacket, and a quiet luxury purse. On the other hand, you can make the piece more laid back by opting for white sneakers and a belt bag.

Shoppers are just as excited about the perfect-for-summer dress, giving it over 24,700 perfect ratings on Amazon. One reviewer raved about its flattering fit, saying the fabric is “prettier than the pictures show.” Another called the gown “comfortable and cool,” claiming they received “numerous compliments” on it. But most enticing of all, one shopper called it a “must-have” dress — and that’s exactly what I want in a seasonal wardrobe staple. I will note, however, that some shoppers say lighter colors are a bit transparent. Thankfully, an easy slip (like this 50 percent-off option!) or neutral-colored undergarments will fix the issue with ease. 

My advice? Shop Db Moon’s Casual Short Sleeve Dress on Amazon before it jumps back up to full price. 

