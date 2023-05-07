I’m Obsessed With This Gel-Like Nail Polish That Dries in Less Than 5 Minutes and Lasts for 7+ Days

I’ll admit it: I’m addicted to gel manicures. There’s no better feeling than having perfectly polished nails, and the fact that gel has no drying time and lasts for weeks without chipping is music to my impatient, clumsy ears. Unfortunately, consistent gel manicures have significantly weakened my nails (and my bank account), leading me to search for less-damaging nail products with the same benefits as my beloved gel; that’s how I discovered the Dazzle Dry nail polish system, and it’s safe to say I’m hooked.

I started off with the Dazzle Dry mini kit, which includes small versions of the brand’s five signature products: nail prep, base coat, nail lacquer, top coat, and nail polish thinner, which bring goopy formulas back to life. The products are all hypoallergenic, nontoxic, and made from vegan ingredients. And, according to the brand, the polish dries in five minutes — I had to see it to believe it, and trust me, this stuff really works.

The first step in the Dazzle Dry process is to clean your nails by pouring a small amount of the nail prep product onto a cotton pad and rubbing it across your bare nails. Next, prepare your base coat by submerging it in a bowl of warm water for about a minute until the formula is completely clear (note: it’ll be cloudy when you first take it out). Paint on two thin layers of base coat, ensuring the first layer is completely dry before adding on the next. Don’t worry, you’ll know when it’s time — the polish turns matte when dry.

Once those beginning steps are complete, it’s time to paint the nail lacquer. Similar to the base coat, the colored polish dries matte, so you know exactly when it’s time to apply the next coat. The first time I used Dazzle Dry, I could not believe how quickly my polish went from completely wet to matte, and now I will settle for nothing less. After you finish with two to three coats of colored polish, you’ll go in with a generous layer of top coat that fully dries in about three minutes — no-joke. And the best part? My nails still look perfect a week after application.

Now, I’ve fallen in love with gel-like nail polish in the past, but what sets Dazzle Dry apart is truly how quickly it dries. I can give myself a manicure and cook dinner 20 minutes later without worrying about chipping my nails. If you ask me, that’s what manicure dreams are made of. And now that I know I love the products, I’ve graduated to the full-size system, which includes all the same products in bigger sizes.

I’d recommend getting one of the systems, since they come with everything you need in one convenient package, but you can also stock up on single colors and replace the individual nail care products as you use them up. Check out more Dazzle Dry nail polish shades, below, and browse through the brand’s entire Amazon storefront, here.

