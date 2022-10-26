How Do Celebs Unwind? We Asked Rebel Wilson, Allison Janney, Tyra Banks, and More

Here's what they watch, how they kick back, and ... there's even a puppy in the mix.

By Rachel Brodsky
Published on October 26, 2022 @ 11:10AM
Day of Indulgence
Photo:

Amy E. Graves

When celebrities share images of their personal lives, that content tends to look pretty ideal. Maybe they’re laying on a beach somewhere at a luxurious, White Lotus-looking resort. That’s why, while covering the annual Day Of Indulgence in Brentwood, I was pleasantly surprised to find out how many big names actually struggle to find time to unwind and relax. Celebs: they really are — sometimes — just like us. 

Again, with all of the red carpets and events they attend, we typically envision celebrities as getting pampered more often than not — certainly more often than the average Jo(sephine). Well, despite the spa-like setting where world-famous women got massaged, fed, gifted, and introduced to other world-famous women, many of the event’s guests marveled at how little time they had for R&R. 

For some personalities, like comedian and actor Yvonne Orji and Keke Palmer, coming back down to earth means spending time with close family. For others, like Lou star Allison Janney, decompressing means quality time with a new member of the family. “I just adopted a new puppy,” exclaimed Janney, who was dressed head to toe in black and donning a wide-brim sun hat. “So that is a full-time job. I have three other dogs too, so I am enjoying what time I do have [with them].”

Janney also admitted she was well overdue for an honest-to-goodness vacation: “I’m going to take a vacation for the first time in a long time over Labor Day. I usually work through vacation, especially when I travel anywhere to work. But it's good to separate work and vacation. Church and state, work and vacation.”

Day of Indulgence

Amy E. Graves

Also on site were Senior Year star Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Lemon Ve Limon founder and designer Ramona Agruma. Describing what she does to chill and disconnect after a long day — or week — of work, Wilson said, “I swim in my pool. I watch shows on streaming. We just watched Severance. The final 10 minutes of the first season, I was like, oh my god, what's happening? I need to know! And then that's the end of the season.”

Day of Indulgence

Amy E. Graves

Tyra Banks is another avid TV watcher. “At the end of a long day, I need to escape into a story,” she said. “So it's either reading fiction, or watching fiction on streaming or TV.” So, what is the supermodel and Dancing With The Stars host watching at the moment? “Right now, I'm watching the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. I also just started the first 10 minutes of The Gilded Age.”

Day of Indulgence

Amy E. Graves

Meanwhile, other celebs were kind enough to reveal what sort of self-care items they splurge on when they’re feeling a little spendy. Summering star Lake Bell said her top splurgy beauty pick would have to be the Tom Ford bronzing spray. “It's like an oil bronzing spray, and it's got a slight fragrance. It's very decadent and beautiful,” Bell said. “It's like body bronze. It’s the cherry on top to a look.”

Day of Indulgence

Amy E. Graves

Finally, Black Panther and Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett spoke avidly about how much she values any chance to travel and disrupt her day-to-day routine. Traveling is how she resets. “I like to get away and have new experiences, meet new people, and get away from my regular normal [life],” she said, continuing: “I like to go home to Florida or go to New York. It depends on if I want to turn up, or turn it down.”

