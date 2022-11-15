10 Dark Blonde Hair Colors to Serve as Reference Material for Your Stylist

Whoever goes icy platinum or bright buttery blonde is in for a big reality check: while the shades are undoubtably cool and eye-catching, they're both extremely high-maintenance. Not only do you need to go to the salon every six weeks or so for root touchups, but you also need to be very gentle with your now delicate hair by treating it with bond-repair products, hydrating hair masks, and brass-busting purple shampoo.

While the end result makes the extra effort is worth it, there are other shades of blonde to try if you're someone who's more low-maintenance. Enter: dark blonde hair.

"The lower the contrast between the natural color and the dyed shade, the less maintenance it will be when the roots grow in," Tom Smith, celebrity hairstylist and International Colour Creative Director for evo hair, says of the hair color family. "A dark blonde shade has a natural, earthy undertone and can look soft and flattering against the skin tones of those with naturally darker hair."

How to choose a dark blonde hair color

The beauty of this color is that it can be adapted to your base, whether you're currently light blonde or dark brunette. "If you’re already blonde and wanting to add more depth, I recommend adding panels of dark blonde or cleverly placed lowlights to bring the overall depth of the hair down without losing the dimension and contrast, which makes blonde hair look ‘alive,'" Smith says.

For brunettes, the colorist suggests "using the dark blonde shade as a balayage highlight so as to not change your entire base color - you can gradually build this up until you feel light enough." If you’re adding dark blonde tones into a lighter base, Smith says to start with "deeper panels underneath away from your natural parting to play with how you feel with more richness and depth."



How to care for dark blonde hair

While purple shampoo is often touted as a holy grail product for blonde, Natalie Sibert, Senior Stylist & Colorist at Mirror Mirror Salon in Austin, Texas, says dark blonde should avoid it – especially if you're a natural brunette.

"Do not use the purple shampoo because it cancels out yellow. Instead, use a blue shampoo a couple of times a month because blue cancels out orange or brassiness," the colorist shares. You can also go back to your salon for toning.

Ahead, 10 dark blonde hair shades as seen on celebrities to inspire your own take on the color. Peruse the looks, then save your favorite to show your stylist at the salon.

