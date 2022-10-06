Classic styles don’t need to be boring. In fact, you can easily remix basic pieces to express your personal style—all it takes is a fun accessory or two. (Think wearing a bold belt over a camel trench coat or adding an enamel or collar pin to a white button down.) Inspired by the timeless yet unexpected design of the all-new Genesis G90, we tapped celebrity stylist Dani Michelle to share some classic wardrobe essentials that will never go out of style—and how you can make them your own.

As a stylist, Michelle believes being timeless is when your style isn’t defined by the trends of the present time. “It’s when your vision is classic, effortless, and sophisticated,” she says. “Clothing that stands the test of time is something you’ll always need and want to invest in, like black heels or a tailored trouser.”

Her favorite classic pieces currently include a pair of medium wash jeans, a crisp white T-shirt, a trimmed blazer, a men’s loafer, and a sophisticated bag that can stand on its own.

“The perfect jeans are essential because they can be styled up or down, depending on the occasion,” Michelle explains. “It's all about finding the perfect fit, cut, and wash.” Your go-to pair can be worn with a white T-shirt and sneakers while running errands during the day or dressed up with a blazer and sleek pumps for a night out with friends.

“Staples like these are a must in your closet, but making them your own can be challenging,” Michelle says. Her advice? Remix the classics by accessorizing.

“Adding a statement earring to a little black dress or throwing on a pair of heels with jeans can really take them to the next level,” she explains. “I also like to pair timeless clothing with trendy accessories to make an outfit stronger and more modern,” she says. For example, a fun shoe in a great color or with a square toe adds an extra pop. Lately, Michelle has also been slipping on white socks with her loafers for a playful touch.

With classic, well-fitting pieces as your base, it’s easy to breathe new life into any look by getting adventurous with your hair, makeup, and accessories. “Hair and makeup are the last step to really tying an outfit together,” Michelle says. “I love wearing a high pony with a form fitting dress or adding a glossy lip to an all-denim outfit to achieve that effortless look.”

Ultimately, it’s about choosing pieces that will help you look and feel your best. “Your style is one of the first things people will notice about you,” Michelle explains. “That’s why it’s important to wear things that you feel represent you and how you'd like to be perceived.”