Dakota Johnson's Canadian Tuxedo Included ‘70s Blue Jeans and a Cool-Girl Denim Jacket

It's her third denim outfit in as many weeks.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 11:32AM
Dakota Johnson Denim
Photo:

Backgrid

We may only be a month into 2023, but it might as well be considered the year of denim for Dakota Johnson. After arriving at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in denim-on-denim (... on denim) and stepping out in yet another denim-centric look the very next day, the actress just proved that her blue jean baby ensembles are here to stay by sporting a stellar Canadian tuxedo while out and about in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the actress was spotted grabbing lunch in the casual ‘fit, which consisted of a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, a gray turtleneck sweater, and a coordinating blue button-up denim jacket (complete with a brown collar). Further elevating the outfit (literally), Johnson added a pair of black platform booties along with a black and green spiky Gucci shoulder bag, oversized brown sunglasses, and a smattering of gold rings. She kept her glam simple, opting for a low-key makeup look and styling her signature fringe down straight with a middle part.

While Dakota may be keeping her outfits under the radar by continuously reaching for casual denim pieces, her outing comes just weeks after she made headlines for a rather controversial joke. When presenting director Luca Guadagnino with the Sundance Institute International Icon Award ahead of the festival, Johnson made a joke about Armie Hammer’s alleged cannibalism scandal to mixed audience reactions.

“Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted,” she said, referencing Guadagnino's 2017 Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name. “Thank god, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”

Related Articles
Jeans Outfit Ideas for Women
12 Jeans Outfits That Will Help Reinvent Your Favorite Pair
Princess Diana Philadelphia Eagles jacket
Princess Diana Actually Owned a Philadelphia Eagles Varsity Jacket
Dua Lipa leather on leather instagram
Dua Lipa's Latest Cool Girl Look Included Leather on Leather and a Spiky Bun
Winter jacket trends on Amazon
10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas
Jennifer Lopez pantsuit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Throwback Thursday Look Included a Fitted Pantsuit With the Deepest Plunge
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
NEWS: Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Leather Jacket During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kylie Jenner 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore So Many '90s Fashion Trends in One Outfit
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé Was Joined By Blue Ivy for a Mother-Daughter Duet of "Brown Skin Girl"