Dakota Johnson's Canadian Tuxedo Included ‘70s Blue Jeans and a Cool-Girl Denim Jacket

We may only be a month into 2023, but it might as well be considered the year of denim for Dakota Johnson. After arriving at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in denim-on-denim (... on denim) and stepping out in yet another denim-centric look the very next day, the actress just proved that her blue jean baby ensembles are here to stay by sporting a stellar Canadian tuxedo while out and about in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the actress was spotted grabbing lunch in the casual ‘fit, which consisted of a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, a gray turtleneck sweater, and a coordinating blue button-up denim jacket (complete with a brown collar). Further elevating the outfit (literally), Johnson added a pair of black platform booties along with a black and green spiky Gucci shoulder bag, oversized brown sunglasses, and a smattering of gold rings. She kept her glam simple, opting for a low-key makeup look and styling her signature fringe down straight with a middle part.

While Dakota may be keeping her outfits under the radar by continuously reaching for casual denim pieces, her outing comes just weeks after she made headlines for a rather controversial joke. When presenting director Luca Guadagnino with the Sundance Institute International Icon Award ahead of the festival, Johnson made a joke about Armie Hammer’s alleged cannibalism scandal to mixed audience reactions.

“Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted,” she said, referencing Guadagnino's 2017 Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name. “Thank god, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”