Celebrity Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset Denim-on-denim...on-denim. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 @ 08:02AM Pin Share Tweet Email Forget the typical two-piece Canadian tuxedo, because Dakota Johnson just upped the ante with a denim-on-denim-on-denim look while attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival's inaugural night in Park City, Utah. On Thursday, Johnson stepped out for the formal occasion in not a dress, or even a pantsuit, but rather a triple denim outfit that made wearing jeans on the red carpet perfectly appropriate. On top, she wore a midriff-baring denim corset underneath a double-breasted jean jacket in the same wash, while the bottom half of her outfit consisted of high-waisted baggy jeans with pleated detailing. Letting the bold look speak for itself, Dakota accessorized with only a diamond pendant necklace and black pointed-toe boots. She wore her dark hair down in brushed-out waves with her signature eyebrow-grazing fringe, and paired a soft pink lip with rosy cheeks and dewy skin. Dakota Johnson Danced Like No One Was Watching at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert At the event, Dakota presented director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she worked on films Suspiria and A Bigger Splash, with the Sundance Institute International Icon Award, and during her introduction, the actress made a joke about Armie Hammer's alleged cannibalism that got mixed reactions from the audience. After joking that she wasn't cast in Guadagnino's 2017 Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name, Dakota said, "Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”