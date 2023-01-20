Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset

Forget the typical two-piece Canadian tuxedo, because Dakota Johnson just upped the ante with a denim-on-denim-on-denim look while attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival's inaugural night in Park City, Utah.



On Thursday, Johnson stepped out for the formal occasion in not a dress, or even a pantsuit, but rather a triple denim outfit that made wearing jeans on the red carpet perfectly appropriate. On top, she wore a midriff-baring denim corset underneath a double-breasted jean jacket in the same wash, while the bottom half of her outfit consisted of high-waisted baggy jeans with pleated detailing.

Letting the bold look speak for itself, Dakota accessorized with only a diamond pendant necklace and black pointed-toe boots. She wore her dark hair down in brushed-out waves with her signature eyebrow-grazing fringe, and paired a soft pink lip with rosy cheeks and dewy skin.

At the event, Dakota presented director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she worked on films Suspiria and A Bigger Splash, with the Sundance Institute International Icon Award, and during her introduction, the actress made a joke about Armie Hammer's alleged cannibalism that got mixed reactions from the audience.



After joking that she wasn't cast in Guadagnino's 2017 Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name, Dakota said, "Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”