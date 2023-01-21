Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002

And skinny jeans weren't invented yet.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023 @ 11:54AM
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. 

After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.  

While attending the premiere of her new film The Disappearance of Shere Hite at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah on Friday, Dakota posed on the red carpet in an outfit that was her interpretation of the mountain-chic dress code. Opting for a sleek, fitted look on top, she wore a black-and-ivory Gucci quilted jacket with a black mock neck underneath, however, the bottom portion of her outfit wasn't as exactly as streamlined. Instead, Johnson decided to tuck her light-wash, straight-leg mom jeans into a pair of black calf-length boots like it was 2002 all over again and skinny jeans had yet to be invented. 

An interlocking "GG" Gucci belt, delicate silver drop earrings, and her signature loose waves with fringe provided the finishing touches to Dakota's laid-back appearance.

In addition to her divisive fashion choices, Dakota has also been making controversial jokes during her time at Sundance. Just a day before hitting the red carpet for her Shere Hite doc, the 33-year-old presented director Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award, and in the process, snuck in a funny remark about the Armie Hammer cannibalism allegations.

“Sadly I wasn’t in [Call Me By Your Name],” Dakota deadpanned. “Luca had asked me to play the peach. There was a scheduling conflict. Thank God, because then I’d be another woman Armie Hammer tried to eat.” She continued, "It's been five years since [Call Me By Your Name] premiered here and Luca hasn't stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?"  

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Beach Day Instagram
Gigi Hadid Paired Her String Bikini With an Unconventional, Cool Girl Cover-Up for a Beach Day With Khai
Kit Harrington Rose Leslie Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Brought Back the Color-Blocking Trend in the Glitziest Gown
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset
NEWS: Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Naked Dress with a Dopamine-Inducing Pop of Color
Luxe Street Style
Tons of Elevated Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Everlane’s Massive Secret Sale — Including Jeans for $26
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
Kendall Jenner Crop Top and Leggings Pilates January 17 2023
Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan
Kate Hudson 'Poker Face' premiere
Kate Hudson Wore a Black Velvet Cutout Gown With Knee-High Cowboy Boots
janelle monae-critics-choice-awards-2023
Janelle Monáe Accepted the SeeHer Award in a Completely Sheer Cut-Out Gown
Amanda Seyfried 2023 Gold Dior Dress Critics Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Vintage Dior Cut-Out Dress
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Had the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching PJs