Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002

Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.



After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.



While attending the premiere of her new film The Disappearance of Shere Hite at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah on Friday, Dakota posed on the red carpet in an outfit that was her interpretation of the mountain-chic dress code. Opting for a sleek, fitted look on top, she wore a black-and-ivory Gucci quilted jacket with a black mock neck underneath, however, the bottom portion of her outfit wasn't as exactly as streamlined. Instead, Johnson decided to tuck her light-wash, straight-leg mom jeans into a pair of black calf-length boots like it was 2002 all over again and skinny jeans had yet to be invented.

An interlocking "GG" Gucci belt, delicate silver drop earrings, and her signature loose waves with fringe provided the finishing touches to Dakota's laid-back appearance.

In addition to her divisive fashion choices, Dakota has also been making controversial jokes during her time at Sundance. Just a day before hitting the red carpet for her Shere Hite doc, the 33-year-old presented director Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award, and in the process, snuck in a funny remark about the Armie Hammer cannibalism allegations.

“Sadly I wasn’t in [Call Me By Your Name],” Dakota deadpanned. “Luca had asked me to play the peach. There was a scheduling conflict. Thank God, because then I’d be another woman Armie Hammer tried to eat.” She continued, "It's been five years since [Call Me By Your Name] premiered here and Luca hasn't stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?"