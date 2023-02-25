Dakota Johnson Wore See-Through Lingerie in the Front Row at Gucci

Gucci + sheer = Dakota's favorite fashion pairing.

February 25, 2023
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson and her boudoir style have officially landed at Milan Fashion Week. On Friday, the actress made an appearance at the Gucci spring/summer 2023 runway show while wearing clothes that were borderline lingerie. 

Sitting in the front row amongst other fashionable A-listers — including Salma Hayek, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Florence Welch — Johnson opted for one of the fashion brand's signature sheer logo bodysuits underneath a black miniskirt and matching blazer that could easily transition her from day to night (which, it did just that).

Dakota Johnson

She paired the lingerie-inspired mesh onesie with sheer black tights and knee-high boots, as well as a studded black Gucci bag with a green shoulder strap. A pearl necklace, a diamond tennis bracelet, and tiny hoops provided the final finishing touches to her look, while her brunette hair was worn down straight and accompanied by her trademark blunt bangs. 

Following the fashion show, Dakota was spotted again in the bodysuit, but this time, she styled it for a night-out on the town. Wearing the see-through shirt for a second outing in the same day, Johnson went full-on femme fatale with bright red leather pants and a Matrix-style black Gucci trench coat emblazoned with the brand's iconic GG logo. 

Dakota Johnson

This isn't the first, and likely won't be the last time Dakota has made sheer and Gucci a winning combination in the style department. In fact, she wore the same exact see-through bodysuit (in nude) to the SXSW premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth back in March 2022, and before that, she layered a sheer Gucci jumpsuit over sheer Gucci bra and underwear set.

