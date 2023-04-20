Dakota Johnson Wore a Plunging Two-Piece Suit For a Mommy-and-Me Outing With Melanie Griffith

When the student becomes the master.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Updated on April 20, 2023 @ 02:19PM
Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures

Dakota Johnson and her mother, Melanie Griffith, are rarely seen together, but when they do, they prove time and time again that when it comes to a putting together a Very Good Outfit, it’s practically in their DNA. After attending movie premieres and walking the red carpet together, the mother-daughter duo made their latest appearance at the L.A. screening of Johnson’s new Roku series, SLIP (out Apr. 21 on the streaming platform). This time, the two confirmed tailored silhouettes aren’t pigeonholed as workwear, but rather a fashion-forward, transitional take on layering to bat with spring’s tricky weather.

Dakota Johnson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures

For the occasion, Johnson opted for an oversized black pinstripe blazer and matching tailored slacks, which she paired with a plunging black camisole underneath and black pointed-toe pumps. The actress, who made no qualms about striking a pose with and without her mother, completed her look with a couple of rings and diamond stud earrings by Pandora. Dakota’s long dark brown hair was styled down in effortless curls with wispy bangs.

While Johnson brought a monochromatic look to the event, her mother gave her creamy floor-sweeping coat with power shoulders a casual kick, topping her look with a black turtleneck tucked underneath the ensemble. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a messy updo with face-framing pieces in front. They both kept their glam light and simple with a smoky eyeshadow and a rosy pink lip.

Aside from being one of the cutest mother-daughter duos, the pair appear to have their moments, and as moments, we mean quarrels (celebs — they’re just like us). Dakota, who is pretty low-key when it comes to her social presence, likes to put her mother on blast when she shares a throwback photo with half a million of her followers. In Jan. 2022, as a guest star on James Corden’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, she opened up about her frustrations with her mother’s social media tendencies.

Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson
Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

“I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly — or you were so cute when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail,’” she told Corden.

“I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, ‘Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!’ ” she continued. “She doesn't care.”

