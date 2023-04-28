Dakota Johnson's Version of Business Casual Included Gucci Trousers

Logomania, but make it professional.

Published on April 28, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Dakota Johnson Gucci Trousers
Photo:

Getty Images

Like peanut butter and jelly, Oreo cookies and milk, or blazers and bra tops, some things just go better together. Dakota Johnson and Gucci are another one of those matches made in heaven, with the star constantly proving their love connection via luxury handbags, horsebit loafers, and sheer red carpet moments.

Most recently, Johnson put her love for logomania on display in an elevated business casual look that included gray slouchy trousers (emblazoned with double Gs), a cropped white graphic tee, and black loafers with gold hardware. Johnson carried a black blazer over her arm while accessorizing with a black tote bag from the fashion house, layered necklaces, and rectangular sunglasses. Her hair was worn straight with her signature tousled fringe, and she finished off her glam with a pink lip.

As previously mentioned, this isn't Johnson's first Gucci rodeo. In fact, earlier this year, the actress sat front row at the designer's Fall/Winter 2023/24 show in Milan in sheer Gucci lingerie complete with the brand's defining print. After the runway, she paired the see-through bodysuit with vibrant red latex pants and a long Gucci trench coat.

Dakota Johnson Gucci Bustier and Coat

Getty Images

When she's not observing fashion shows or fronting high-fashion campaigns, the actress is busy with her many projects, including Roku's SLIP, produced by her production company TeaTime Pictures.

Dakota Johnson 'Slip' Screening

Getty Images

Earlier this month, the actress attended a special Los Angeles screening in a sleek head-to-toe black ensemble consisting of a plunging camisole, trousers, and an oversized blazer. The show is now available to stream on The Roku Channel.

