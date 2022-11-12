Dakota Johnson Danced Like No One Was Watching at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert

But, really, everyone was watching.

Published on November 12, 2022
Dakota Johnson
Time and time again, Dakota Johnson has proved that she's boyfriend Chris Martin's number one fan, but her latest show of support is arguably the sweetest one yet. 

This week, Johnson attended Martin's Cold Play concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the typically-reserved actress let loose, dancing in the crowd like no one was watching — when in reality, everyone was. In a video shared to a fan's Twitter account (see: here), Dakota was spotted jumping up and down, putting her hands in the air, and whipping her hair from side to side while one of the band's hit songs played in the background.

Dakota's recent dance-athon came a year after Chris gave her a sweet shoutout in the middle of a London show, as he introduced the song "My Universe," telling the crowd, "this is about my universe, and she's here." Chris pointed to Dakota in the stands as he sang, "You (you), you are (you are) my universe / And I (I) just want (just want) to put you first."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson revealed that she and Chris "never really left each other" after meeting through a mutual friend five years ago (she even tours with him when she's not working). And while they will have a rare romantic moment or two in public, Dakota previously confessed, "most of the partying takes place inside my house," during an interview with Elle UK.  

