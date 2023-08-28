Dakota Johnson Looks Almost Unrecognizable as a Blonde in 'Daddio'

Not a day goes by without Dakota Johnson causing some sort of hair envy — how does she keep those bangs so perfect? — but her latest transformation may just cause another frenzy. In the first look at her new film with Sean Penn, Daddio, Dakota swaps out her signature chocolate brown hair for a much more blonde look and it's sure to be the inspiration for plenty of hair transformations when the movie makes headlines at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

In the first-look photos, which were first published by Entertainment Weekly, Johnson's chin-grazing bob is half-up and half-down. The blonde isn't quite platinum, but includes dark roots and several face-framing layers. Bang stans don't need to fret: her fringe is still present and accounted for with the new color.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini

According to EW, the movie stars Penn and Johnson — and only Penn and Johnson. Daddio revolves around a taxi ride through New York City and marks the directorial debut of playwright Christy Hall, who wrote the project as a stage play. According to Hall, fans can expect to see a new side of Johnson and get up close and personal with the character, since almost the whole movie is contained within the cab (Penn plays the driver).



"[Johnson] brings a remarkable complexity to her character, skillfully excavating profound depths in ways that took this role to places well beyond what I had imagined," Hall told EW. "From start to finish, you truly cannot divert your gaze. She embodies a character who is confident yet vulnerable. She seamlessly balances between being sexy and foul-mouthed while still maintaining an innocent softness. She also has this cheeky curiosity, a playful grace that permits this conversation to unfold, because her character isn't afraid of the colorful personalities that roam the city of New York."

