Dakota Johnson Looks Almost Unrecognizable as a Blonde in 'Daddio'

Your eyes aren't deceiving you.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 01:21PM
NEWS: Dakota Johnson Blonde Hair
Photo:

Jessica Kourkounis

Not a day goes by without Dakota Johnson causing some sort of hair envy — how does she keep those bangs so perfect? — but her latest transformation may just cause another frenzy. In the first look at her new film with Sean Penn, Daddio, Dakota swaps out her signature chocolate brown hair for a much more blonde look and it's sure to be the inspiration for plenty of hair transformations when the movie makes headlines at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. 

In the first-look photos, which were first published by Entertainment Weekly, Johnson's chin-grazing bob is half-up and half-down. The blonde isn't quite platinum, but includes dark roots and several face-framing layers. Bang stans don't need to fret: her fringe is still present and accounted for with the new color.

Dakota Johnson was spotted arriving at the MARTINI 160th celebration at Dazi Milan

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini

According to EW, the movie stars Penn and Johnson — and only Penn and Johnson. Daddio revolves around a taxi ride through New York City and marks the directorial debut of playwright Christy Hall, who wrote the project as a stage play. According to Hall, fans can expect to see a new side of Johnson and get up close and personal with the character, since almost the whole movie is contained within the cab (Penn plays the driver).

"[Johnson] brings a remarkable complexity to her character, skillfully excavating profound depths in ways that took this role to places well beyond what I had imagined," Hall told EW. "From start to finish, you truly cannot divert your gaze. She embodies a character who is confident yet vulnerable. She seamlessly balances between being sexy and foul-mouthed while still maintaining an innocent softness. She also has this cheeky curiosity, a playful grace that permits this conversation to unfold, because her character isn't afraid of the colorful personalities that roam the city of New York."

Related Articles
Irina Shayk Topless Rocky Summer
Don’t Look Now, But a Topless Irina Shayk Is Hiking in Nike Trainers
Gigi Hadid Fashion Awards 2023
Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out
Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt
Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" Hair Is Now Almost Red
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's New Bangs Might Be the Shortest They've Ever Been
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Lolavie Credo Beauty Jennifer Aniston Haircare Brand / Glossing Detangler
Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Detangler Is a Savior for “Thick, Color-Treated” Strands, Per Shoppers
Heidi Klum All Black Fit
Heidi Klum Just Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Belt
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Actually Showed Off Her New Finger Tattoos Before They Hit Instagram
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights