Dakota Fanning Wore a Leather Dress With a Flower Pasty For a Sister Date Night With Elle

The Loewe anthurium is taking over Hollywood.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 01:31PM
Dakota and Elle Fanning The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace at Sunset Tower
Photo:

Getty Images

Dakota and Elle Fanning had a very stylish sisters night out at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner on Tuesday. Dakota wore one of the season's standout pieces: a red leather Loewe dress with an asymmetric neckline that swooped low on one side, where a 3-D flower acted as a pasty and the green stem served as a spaghetti strap. The bloom has become a staple of the label's Anthurium collection, seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah.

The dress hit just above the actress's knee and she styled it with metallic gold two-strap heels and a matching clutch. She accessorized with a simple diamond ring and wore her famous blonde hair straight with a middle part.

Dakota and Elle Fanning The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace at Sunset Tower

Getty Images

For her part, Elle went for more of business-approved suit consisting of a cropped gray-and-white pinstripe vest and matching low-rise baggy trousers. She accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets and black monster platforms and wore her blonde hair in a slight side part.

The event, which took place at the The Terrace at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, was tied to the publication's annual Most Powerful Stylist list. This year, the magazine tapped Viola Davis and her stylist Jennifer Austin, famous style duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (better known as Wayman and Micah), Anne Hathaway's stylist Erin Walsh, Sydney Sweeney and Sadie Sink's tastemaker Molly Dickson, and Dakota and Elle's stylistm Samantha McMillen.

