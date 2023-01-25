We Finally Have a Trailer for "Daisy Jones & the Six"

When news broke that Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling book Daisy Jones & the Six would be adapted for a limited series, book nerds and music fans everywhere couldn't wait to get a glimpse of what Riley Keough and Sam Claflin would do with the source material. And now, Prime Video is teasing us all with the show's very first trailer, which offers up a glimpse of the motley crew of superstars in all their rock 'n' roll glory.

Reid mentioned that the novel was loosely based on the goings-on behind supergroup Fleetwood Mac, but of course, Daisy Jones & the Six isn't mere fanfic.

"Their music made them famous," the trailer's narration says ominously. "Their breakup made them legends."

Keough adds a bit more mystery to the lore of the fictional '70s rock band during the clip and, naturally, there is major tension between her and Clafin. There's a bit of everything, from heartbreak to fist fights, proving that fans are in store for plenty of drama and heartache.

"Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything," Keough's character asks before adding one very important caveat: "How much of everything do you really wanna know?

E! News adds that the cast did more than just play musicians in the limited series — they recorded 24 tracks for the show. All of the original music, including the song "Regret Me," which features in the teaser, will be released. The show also stars Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant.



Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.

