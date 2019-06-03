InStyle Email Rewards Sweepstakes
Introducing InStyle Rewards!
As a thank you to our most loyal readers, we are excited to present InStyle Rewards. Ready to get prizes just for opening your email?
How to Get Rewards
Every month, we'll keep track of how often you open our newsletters and give you a Bronze, Silver, or Gold status. The more newsletters you open, the higher tier status you are awarded. At the end of the month, we'll give away a fantastic prize to a Bronze member, Silver member, and Gold member.
Sounds great, right?
You never have to buy anything. You never have to refer anyone. Just keep reading and we'll keep rewarding you.
Newbies: Want to join in on the fun? Click here to sign up for InStyle's Celebrity newsletter. For full InStyle Rewards rules, click here.
Gucci Micro-Mini Dionysus Bag
An iconic luxury bag in an ultra-on-trend mini size—we're in love! Gucci's distinctive tiger-head spur highlights this compact coin purse crafted from rich calfskin leather and furnished with an optional chain wristlet strap.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Behold: The hair dryer everyone wants right now. The Dyson Supersonic is a hair dryer that provides controlled airflow for ultra-fast drying without heat damage.
La Mer Prize Package
J.Lo swears by it. Our editors love it. Now it's time for your skin to be blessed by La Mer. You'll win a limited-editor set of La Mer favorites (and travel bag!) for beautifully hydrated skin.