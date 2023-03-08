Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14

When it comes to transitional weather, I’m all too familiar with the struggle of bundling up for chilly mornings, only to be greeted by sweaty, regret-filled afternoons. And since my work bag doesn’t budget the space for a lunchtime outfit change, layering has become my best friend. So, this spring, I’m prioritizing adding high quality, versatile pieces to my wardrobe, like this Daily Ritual tank top that’s on sale for $14 at Amazon.

The customer-loved top is “great for layering,” according to a shopper, and it may just become a mainstay in your spring outfit rotation. It’s made from a soft jersey material with a boxy fit and a flattering high neckline. Available in sizes XS through 4XL, this everyday staple is sold in 13 neutral shades that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $15); amazon.com

More than 1,360 Amazon shoppers have given this top a five-star rating. One deemed the tank as “the slightly more adult version of [a] casual [tee].” Another reviewer agreed, saying the piece can easily be “dressed up with slacks and a blazer or down with joggers and a sweater” for the best of both worlds. Especially during spring, a different customer said they love pairing the tank with “lightweight toppers,” like cardigans, while another reviewer said it’s “super flattering under a flannel or shacket.” And, once it officially warms up, the top is also cute [to wear] for a night out on its own,” one shopper said.

Not only are Amazon customers praising the tank top’s versatile look, but they love its laid-back fit, too. One shopper, who typically avoids high necks, said this mock style has a looser fit and lower-cut neckline, which is less “bothersome” than alternatives. A different reviewer said the tank is “soft, stretchy, and drapes well,” so it isn’t “too tight on [the] chest.” Another shopper said they get “so many compliments” when they wear the Daily Ritual top, and it’s “so soft and comfortable” that they’ve “ordered multiple and wear them all the time.”

As spring approaches, and I navigate getting dressed during transitional weather, I will definitely be adding this versatile layering piece to my wardrobe. Below, shop more colors of the Daily Ritual mock-neck tank top for just $14 at Amazon.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

