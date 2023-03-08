Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14

The "super flattering" tank layers perfectly under cardigans and blazers.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" Mock Neck Tank Top is "Perfect for Layering" â and It's On Sale for $14
Daily Ritual.

When it comes to transitional weather, I’m all too familiar with the struggle of bundling up for chilly mornings, only to be greeted by sweaty, regret-filled afternoons. And since my work bag doesn’t budget the space for a lunchtime outfit change, layering has become my best friend. So, this spring, I’m prioritizing adding high quality, versatile pieces to my wardrobe, like this Daily Ritual tank top that’s on sale for $14 at Amazon.

The customer-loved top is “great for layering,” according to a shopper, and it may just become a mainstay in your spring outfit rotation. It’s made from a soft jersey material with a boxy fit and a flattering high neckline. Available in sizes XS through 4XL, this everyday staple is sold in 13 neutral shades that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. 

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Boxy Mock-Neck Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $15); amazon.com

More than 1,360 Amazon shoppers have given this top a five-star rating. One deemed the tank as “the slightly more adult version of [a] casual [tee].” Another reviewer agreed, saying the piece can easily be “dressed up with slacks and a blazer or down with joggers and a sweater” for the best of both worlds. Especially during spring, a different customer said they love pairing the tank with “lightweight toppers,” like cardigans, while another reviewer said it’s “super flattering under a flannel or shacket.” And, once it officially warms up, the top is also cute [to wear] for a night out on its own,” one shopper said

RELATED: This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Not only are Amazon customers praising the tank top’s versatile look, but they love its laid-back fit, too. One shopper, who typically avoids high necks, said this mock style has a looser fit and lower-cut neckline, which is less “bothersome” than alternatives. A different reviewer said the tank is “soft, stretchy, and drapes well,” so it isn’t “too tight on [the] chest.” Another shopper said they get “so many compliments” when they wear the Daily Ritual top, and it’s “so soft and comfortable” that they’ve “ordered multiple and wear them all the time.” 

As spring approaches, and I navigate getting dressed during transitional weather, I will definitely be adding this versatile layering piece to my wardrobe. Below, shop more colors of the Daily Ritual mock-neck tank top for just $14 at Amazon.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Boxy Mock-Neck Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $15); amazon.com 

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Boxy Mock-Neck Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $15); amazon.com 

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Boxy Mock-Neck Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $15); amazon.com 

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Boxy Mock-Neck Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa
Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa Have Made This Unexpected Jacket Style a Spring Must-Have
Ourself CPC - I Finally Found a Hydrating Cleanser Strong Enough to Skip a Double Cleanse That Wonât Strip My Sensitive Skin
I Don’t Have to Double Cleanse Thanks to This Hydrating Face Wash That Removes Dirt and Buildup With One Pump
Skin Patch Targets Ingrown Hairs
I Tried the First- Ever Skincare Patch That Targets Ingrown Hairs, and It Got Rid of My Most Stubborn Spots
Related Articles
Amazon Wide-Leg Pants Sale
Shoppers Say These Stretchy, Wide-Leg Pants “Feel Like a Dream,” and They’re on Sale for $22
Shoppers in Their 60s "Love" This Spray That Gives Thin Hair Serious Volume
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Volumizing Spray “the Best” for Making Hair Look Thicker
Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day
Joico Shampoo Conditioner Collagen
Shoppers Say This New Collagen-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner Prevent Shedding and Adds Shine
Amazon spring fashion under $50
It’s Officially Time to Start Shopping for Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Clothes and Accessories for Under $50
Drew Barrymore and I Both Rely on This No. 1 Best-Selling $8 Makeup Remover That's Great for "Sensitive Skin"
Drew Barrymore and I Both Use Amazon’s Best-Selling $6 Makeup Remover That “Erases Everything”
Olivia Wilde Wore These Sneakers Reviewers Say Are Comfortable Enough for 10-Hour Work Shifts â and, They're 44% Off
Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale
Heatless Hair Hack Voluminous Hollywood Curls
This $8 Heatless Hair Hack Is My Secret to Voluminous Hollywood Curls That Last Up to 4 Days
I Worked Out In This $29 2-Piece Workout Set From Amazon And The Quality Is Similar To High-End Brands
My Favorite 2-Piece Activewear Set Is Only $29 on Amazon, but It’s Comparable to High-End Brands
This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Shoppers Say This Gentle Detangling Brush Prevents Hair Loss and Breakage — and It’s on Sale for $12
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag