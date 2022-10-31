This Mock-Neck Sweater Is the Most Versatile Top in My Fall Wardrobe — and It’s $34 at Amazon

It goes with everything from midi skirts to leggings.

Published on October 31, 2022 @ 09:00PM

If you ask me, there’s no better feeling than curling up in a cozy sweater on a brisk fall day with a good book and a warm drink. And, given the fact that I spend all day perusing Amazon’s fashion section, I can’t help but grab a few new knit tops each year when the temperature drops. This season, the $34 Daily Ritual cotton mock-neck sweater is at the top of my favorites list. 

Available in 15 colors, the sweater is made from 100 percent machine-washable cotton with raglan-style sleeves and ribbing along the collar, cuffs, and hemline. It fits loosely without looking oversized, and comes in sizes XS through XXL. The sweater fits like a mock-neck top on me, but depending on your proportions, it may look more like a crew-neck on some people. 

Daily Ritual Women's Cotton Mock Neck Sweater

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

In the few weeks I’ve had the sweater, I’ve already found a handful of ways to dress it up and down. For a low-key family gathering, I styled the dark green version of the knit top with distressed black jeans and a pair of leather Chelsea boots. To lounge around the house, I’ve worn the sweater with leggings, fuzzy socks, and my Ugg slippers. I also plan to wear it to the office this fall and winter, where it will look perfect with a midi skirt and tall boots. 

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers agree this sweater is a must-have for fall. One reviewer said it “feels and looks like a very expensive sweater,” while a second person confirmed the “fit is awesome, the weight and texture are perfect, and the color is just what [they] wanted.” A third shopper loves the sweater so much, they “bought three more in different colors, just so [they] could get away with wearing the same sweater all winter.”

Whether you’re hanging out at home, going out for a casual dinner, or heading to the office, this sweater is the throw-and-go top your wardrobe needs. Below, shop more colors of my new favorite Daily Ritual sweater for $34 at Amazon. 

Daily Ritual Women's Cotton Mock Neck Sweater

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women's Cotton Mock Neck Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

