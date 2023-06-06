Amazon Shoppers Feel “Sexy and Comfortable” in This Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit That’s on Sale for $12

With the official start of summer just a couple weeks away, there may be some beach or pool days in your future. If you ask me, the first step to having an enjoyable time in the sun is finding a swimsuit that makes you look and feel your best. For nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers, the Daci plus-size one-piece is that unicorn bathing suit, and it’s on sale starting at $12.

Available in 35 colors and patterns, the one-piece swimsuit has a high, halter-style neckline with a hook closure and a keyhole design on the back. It also has a sheer panel down the front and two more on the sides, along with removable pads and full-coverage bottoms. Choose from sizes medium through 28-plus.

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$20 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Given the suit’s fashion-forward look and shape, there are plenty of ways to style it for a summer day. Keep it simple with a pair of denim shorts, slide sandals, and an oversized beach tote. If you’re more of a cover-up person, the swimsuit would look great with a sheer, button-down tunic or a crochet dress over it. You could also throw on a sarong skirt or a pair of flowy linen pants to get coverage, while still showing off the top of the bathing suit.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the one-piece, praising its fit and feel. One reviewer said it’s the “best-fitting swimsuit” they’ve ever had, and that they “get so many compliments” whenever they wear it. Another shopper said the suit gives them the confidence they need to “go to the beach” and feel “sexy and comfortable.”

Other shoppers commented on the look and design of the swimsuit itself. One person called it “fashionable and fun,” adding that the leg openings are “perfectly cut to flatter any leg without tugging.” Plus, a second shopper said its “little mesh details” make it “cute” and not a “bland one-piece.”

You deserve to look and feel your best this summer, and that starts with a well-fitting swimsuit. Grab the Daci plus-size one-piece while it’s on sale starting at $12 on Amazon.

