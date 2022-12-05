Cynthia Rowley Launched a Holiday-Ready Fashion Collection With Amazon’s The Drop — but Only for 30 Hours

Now that the holiday season is officially upon us, it’s time to get your festive outfits in order. Whether you’re laying low this year with family and friends or planning to attend a fancy party or two, this is your chance to treat yourself to something new. And lucky for you, designer Cynthia Rowley partnered with Amazon’s The Drop to create a limited edition collection of under-$70, show-stopping pieces that are perfect for the joyous months ahead.

The exclusive capsule launched at 12 p.m. ET and is only available to shop for the next 30 hours. It includes tops, pants, dresses, and skirts that Cynthia called “mixable, packable, and pure fun,” adding that the clothes are great to “dress up or just chill out in.” Not to mention, the items come in sizes XXS through 5X. Keep scrolling through to check out all nine pieces from the limited-run collection, starting at just $45.

Shop Cynthia Rowley x The Drop:

If you’re keeping it low-key this holiday season (but still want to dress up a tad), go for this silky floral top and matching floral pants. The button-down shirt has a collar and defined cuffs to give it a sophisticated edge, while the wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring for a comfortable fit. You can wear this two-piece set with a pair of cozy slippers around the house, and then swap out the fuzzy footwear for a pair of heels to dress up the outfit for a night out.

For another laid-back option, this long-sleeve, mini sweater dress perfectly marries comfort and style. The crewneck fleece dress comes in black and ivory, and it has raglan-style sleeves, elastic cuffs, and side pockets. Wear it with a pair of sheer black tights and leather Chelsea boots for an effortlessly cool winter fashion moment.

If a formal event is in your future, this off-the-shoulder mesh mini dress is the way to go. It has three-quarter-length puff sleeves, an elastic neckline with frayed details, and a flowy body that ends around the mid-thigh area. Given its simple shape and color palette, this dress would look great with a wide range of accessories. Keep the look monochromatic with black tights and heels, or spice it up with colorful shoes and a bold handbag.

These pieces, along with the rest of the Cynthia Rowley x The Drop collection, are only available for the next 30 hours, so be sure to purchase your favorites before tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET. Below, check out the remaining pieces from this exclusive launch.

