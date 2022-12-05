Shopping Amazon Fashion Cynthia Rowley Launched a Holiday-Ready Fashion Collection With Amazon’s The Drop — but Only for 30 Hours Everything is going for less than $70. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 @ 12:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of The Drop Now that the holiday season is officially upon us, it’s time to get your festive outfits in order. Whether you’re laying low this year with family and friends or planning to attend a fancy party or two, this is your chance to treat yourself to something new. And lucky for you, designer Cynthia Rowley partnered with Amazon’s The Drop to create a limited edition collection of under-$70, show-stopping pieces that are perfect for the joyous months ahead. The exclusive capsule launched at 12 p.m. ET and is only available to shop for the next 30 hours. It includes tops, pants, dresses, and skirts that Cynthia called “mixable, packable, and pure fun,” adding that the clothes are great to “dress up or just chill out in.” Not to mention, the items come in sizes XXS through 5X. Keep scrolling through to check out all nine pieces from the limited-run collection, starting at just $45. Shop Cynthia Rowley x The Drop: Black Multi-Floral Silky Lounge Top, $60 Black Multi-Floral Silky Lounge Pant, $60 Black Multi-Floral Silky Slip Dress, $60 Black Off-the-Shoulder Mesh Mini Dress, $70 Black High-Low Mesh Mini Skirt, $55 Black Cozy Fleece Sporty Mini Dress, $55 Ivory Cozy Fleece Sporty Mini Dress, $55 Green and Black Diagonal Stripe Jersey Tee, $45 Green and Black Diagonal Stripe Jersey Dress, $60 If you’re keeping it low-key this holiday season (but still want to dress up a tad), go for this silky floral top and matching floral pants. The button-down shirt has a collar and defined cuffs to give it a sophisticated edge, while the wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring for a comfortable fit. You can wear this two-piece set with a pair of cozy slippers around the house, and then swap out the fuzzy footwear for a pair of heels to dress up the outfit for a night out. Amazon Shop now: $60; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $60; amazon.com For another laid-back option, this long-sleeve, mini sweater dress perfectly marries comfort and style. The crewneck fleece dress comes in black and ivory, and it has raglan-style sleeves, elastic cuffs, and side pockets. Wear it with a pair of sheer black tights and leather Chelsea boots for an effortlessly cool winter fashion moment. Amazon Shop now: $55; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $55; amazon.com If a formal event is in your future, this off-the-shoulder mesh mini dress is the way to go. It has three-quarter-length puff sleeves, an elastic neckline with frayed details, and a flowy body that ends around the mid-thigh area. Given its simple shape and color palette, this dress would look great with a wide range of accessories. Keep the look monochromatic with black tights and heels, or spice it up with colorful shoes and a bold handbag. Amazon Shop now: $70; amazon.com These pieces, along with the rest of the Cynthia Rowley x The Drop collection, are only available for the next 30 hours, so be sure to purchase your favorites before tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET. Below, check out the remaining pieces from this exclusive launch. Amazon Shop now: $60; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $60; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $55; amazon.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: The Ab-Baring Yellow Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore on Her Honeymoon Is Up to 70% Off Right Now This Cozy Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13