Cynthia Nixon Just Spoiled Kim Cattrall's Cameo in 'And Just Like That ...'

Tomorrow's the big day. Sex and the City's re-boot, And Just Like That ... is back for season 2 on Max, and everyone is already gearing up for Samantha Jones's big return — even though we all learned that it won't even happen until the season finale. Ahead of the show's premiere on June 22, Cynthia Nixon, who is reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes, told E! News about Kim Cattrall's cameo and, well, she may have just spoiled it for everyone.

"We're very excited about it," Nixon said. "But I just want everyone to keep in mind that so much of the fun of it is we work so hard to keep it under wraps so Samantha would just pop up unexpectedly."

She went on to say that viewers shouldn't expect anything major from the moment, but she understands why we all want something huge since it's pretty monumental to fans. In the end, however, she just wants everyone to have a good time with it, no matter how big or small it may be.

"It's a very small wave-at-the-fans kind of appearance," she explained. "So, I think it's very important that everybody know that. I'm so sorry the surprise was blown but hopefully people will still enjoy it."

James Devaney/WireImage

According to Variety, Cattrall's Samantha Jones will only appear in one scene. The even bigger news about the cameo is that she shot it earlier this year with zero interaction with both the rest of the cast and showrunner Michael Patrick King.



Fellow lead Sarah Jessica Parker noted that the season is more than just anticipation for Samantha's return. She promised that there would be humor and "whimsy" for longtime fans.

"There's also a lot of humor and amusement and whimsy," she said. "I think it's a very buoyant season. It's a tone that's maybe familiar to SATC more and it was just a huge amount of fun to shoot."

