Cynthia Nixon Got Candid About Her Full-Frontal Nudity in ‘And Just Like That ...’

"She fell in love with Ché and started having this very exciting sex, so we saw a lot more skin."

Published on June 22, 2023 @ 05:00AM
Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez 'And Just Like That...' Scene
Photo:

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Avid Sex and the City fans have probably already streamed the season premiere of And Just Like That ... on Max. But if you haven't gotten around to it just yet, consider yourself warned that spoilers lie ahead. In the first episode of the sophomore season, Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes really bares it all (like, all of it) in some steamy sex scenes with her new partner, Ché Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez).

The actress tells InStyle that she really had no problem stripping down for the show, since the sex is a pertinent part to her character's journey.

"The show is about sex, and sometimes people have sex with their clothes on, but most often they are naked when they have sex," she explains. "So, I always try and make a decision about would she, realistically speaking, be naked here. In which case — OK, it's not my favorite thing, I don't feel wildly comfortable about it — but OK, I'm game. Let's do it. If she's in a flotation tank, chances are she's naked, right?"

Nixon also notes that the sexiness of her character's new relationship with Ché is also reflected in her fashion. "She fell in love with Ché and started having this very exciting sex, so we saw a lot more skin," she says. "We saw shoulders and neck and arms."

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez Filming 'And Just Like That...' New York City

Getty Images

When previously speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Nixon said she was "fairly game" to go totally nude since the show is about just that. "It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

"Miranda is a total control freak, so she's tried to maybe kind of — for the first time really — let go," she said. "Some of it seems fun at first, but I think it's hard to teach an old dog new tricks. It's really hard for Miranda to not know what the ground beneath her feet actually is and who the person next to her really is."

Nixon added that Miranda's romance with Ché is almost kind of a second coming to age for both of them, as she's now discovering a whole new part of her sexuality. "Miranda continues her sort of second adolescence in her sexual orientation journey," she told ET. "And Ché is continuing their adolescence stage of their third adolescent now with their relationship to fame and so they both create this experience with each other in Los Angeles."

