The Irresistibly Chic Bag Eva Mendes and I Carry Now Comes in an Even More Practical Version

I’m super picky when it comes to bags. I’ve purchased and tested many, but it took a lot of trial and error to finally find the one bag that does it all — aka, one that looks good and carries everything I need without weighing me (or my outfit) down. That bag was Cuyana’s Easy Tote, which is a redesigned version of its classic tote that Meghan Markle is a fan of. The bag has an irresistibly chic vibe to it, thanks to its unstructured silhouette and soft, pebbled leather, but it’s also very roomy without being bulky. Now, the brand has launched an even more practical version of it.

The new Small Easy Tote is just as it sounds — it’s a small version of the Easy Tote. While I love my Easy Tote and literally take it with me everywhere, whether it’s a quick stop to the grocery store or the office. sBut I don’t always need all that space; which is where the petite version comes in. The new arrival is made out of the same luxe leather and has the same slinky look, but with a smaller stature. Despite the smaller design, the interior is still spacious; the bag fits a 13-inch laptop and has a slip pocket to store essentials. It’s available in Cuyana’s classic core colors, including black, caramel, and dark olive, as well as a seasonal dark coral. My favorite part is the double-handle feature (a grab handle and shoulder strap), both of which can be neatly tucked into the bag depending on your preference.

I’m not the only fan of Cuyana’s Easy Tote lineup — Eva Mendes has been spotted carrying the tall version of the bag (in a seasonal bright yellow that’s no longer available). The bag has also made an appearance on the actress’ Instagram in recent months, including one video where she shows all the makeup she carries in it. Alongside Mendes, the brand touts stars like Jamie Chung and Molly Sims as fans. And while we’re still waiting for a Meghan sighting with the new iteration, she’s still sporting and even working with the brand; in November, the duchess partnered with Cuyana to donate 500 of its bags for charity that helps unemployed women find work.

While the Small Easy Tote is certainly an investment, it’s one you can soundly make: I can assure that you’ll use the bag again and again. When I received Cuyana’s bag, I knew immediately that it’d become the go-to in my accessory arsenal, and I have a feeling the same will happen with the brand’s latest version. Snag the new tote in your preferred color at Cuyana — the limited-edition shades always sell out.

