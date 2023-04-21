I Had Almost Written Off Bikinis Until I Found This Ultra-Flattering Style From a Kendall Jenner-Worn Brand

I know I’m not alone when I say that shopping for a select few clothing staples can sometimes feel like a wild goose chase. Finding flattering, comfy jeans is always a challenge (at least for me), but I’ve come to rely on a few brands, like DL1961 and Ética, as they check all my boxes. And while jeans are hard to find, swimwear easily tops my list of most ugh-inducing pieces to shop for. Who’s with me?

After much (and I mean much) searching, I eventually found a one-piece that flattered in all the right places — meaning it wasn’t too high-cut and had ample butt coverage. But halfway through my years-long swimsuit search, I decided two-pieces just weren’t cut out for me, literally. The bottoms never seemed to fit properly and/or the top was too big for my 32D cup. Low-rise bikinis weren’t suitable for my curvier hips, while most high-rise options sometimes ended up looking like diapers (sorry, but they did).

One day, I had the opportunity to try a bikini from Hollywood-favorite undergarment brand, Cuup. The label is known for creating the perfect bra and undies (even Kendall Jenner is a fan!), so obviously, I was intrigued. What’s more, when I realized that Cuup basically re-created its famous bra and undie formula to be water-friendly, I had very high hopes, given I was already a fan and knew the fit of the bra and underwear was exceptional.

When the Cuup two-piece swimsuit arrived at my doorstep, I was like a kid on Christmas morning. I ripped open the box, took out the bikini — which was beautifully packed in a travel bag — and put it on right away. Initial thoughts? Um, I look hot. Second, third, and fourth thoughts? How can a bikini fit this well on me?

CUUP

Shop now: $98; shopcuup.com

CUUP

Shop now: $78; shopcuup.com

I have very small boobs (which I love!), but I’ve never really had any sort of “cleavage.” The Cuup swimwear top I picked — the Scoop, modeled after its best-selling scoop-neck bra — had a rounded, low neckline and curved silhouette with just the right amount of support and hold so that I actually had cleavage. “Excuse me,” I thought? Not only that, but the adjustable straps didn’t dig into my shoulders, nor did it feel like the cups were riding up thanks to the supportive underwire that didn’t have the typical underwire poke, either. I was in love.

Then came the high-waisted swim bottoms that initially gave me the most worry. But the moment I slipped into them, I noticed two key things: They hit just above the hips, landing perfectly to give my waist a snatched look without any unwanted bulging, and the medium-butt coverage was perfect. I like more protection in the back, so thong-bikinis are definitely not for me, but I also don’t like full coverage, as that can end up looking worse. The subtly cheeky behind made my booty look very good.

Both the top and bottom are made from the brand’s high-performance regenerated nylon that’s crafted from fishing nets that are pulled straight from the sea, as well as with discarded fabrics and recycled nylon. Additionally, the fabric is chlorine-, salt water-, sunscreen-, and fade- resistant, with the cherry on top being it also offers UPF 50 protection.

I never thought I would go back to two pieces, but I guess even I can be swayed when it’s as good as this Cuup style.

CUUP

Shop now: $98; shopcuup.com

CUUP

Shop now: $78; shopcuup.com

CUUP

Shop now: $98; shopcuup.com

CUUP

Shop now: $78; shopcuup.com