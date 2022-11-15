This Internet-Famous Bra Just Launched in Sexy New Holiday Colors That Are Already Selling Out

Stocking stuffers, who this?

November 15, 2022
Cuup's Holiday
There’s this idea that bras can’t be sexy and comfy at the same time, but the “ugh”-inducing undergarment has been in the midst of a rebrand lately. Internet-famous brand Cuup, best known for its ultra-sexy, highly comfy mesh and satin bras that you won’t want to rip off at the end of an eight-hour day, is leading the charge. You’ve seen them on your Instagram feed and favorite influencers — and that’s because Cuup’s bras are meant to be seen. But you’re about to spot them even more thanks to a new color drop that’s bringing the holiday cheer a little bit early. 

Cuup’s newest holiday collection, modeled by supermodel Lara Stone, is about as sexy and sumptuous as undergarments get. The brand is no stranger to releasing its fan-favorite silhouettes (the Plunge, the Balconette, and the Scoop) in stunning new colors, but the holiday range hit it out of the park. Bonus: Cuup also introduced two entirely new silhouettes with this new drop, the Robe and the Tank, that have proven to be just as desirable as its famous bras. Sizes are already selling out, so you didn’t just hear it from us. 

The Garnet Satin Plunge Set

Shop now: $98; shopcuup.com

The Crystal Satin Set

Cuup

Shop now: $98; shopcuup.com

If you’re not familiar with Cuup’s bras, this is the TL;DR:. The fabrics are luxuriously soft and feel incredibly comfortable against your skin. We’ve all worn bras that feel too thick and heavy, causing major boob sweat (ugh!), but Cuup’s are breathable and lightweight. What’s more, they never feel constricting, with the fabrics offering just the right amount of stretch. If you need more convincing, just read an InStyle editor’s review of her IRL experience with them.

Fabric aside, the fit is impeccable — and you can even do a virtual bra fitting with a Cuup expert to figure out your exact size. The styles are designed with an underwire, but before you let that one word scare you away, hear us out: The flexible, lightweight wire won’t poke or dig into your ribcage like others have. So, give it another chance; we think you’ll be very happy with your decision. 

The Robe Lurex

Shop now: $158; shopcuup.com

The bras obviously stand out, but the new lurex robe and tank top deserve mentions as well. The former has a relaxed-fitting silhouette with a slightly cropped length, and can be worn open or belted. The tanks, available in three limited-edition colors, are the perfect party staple; wear them on their own or underneath an oversized blazer. No matter how the light hits, you’re certain to shine. 

Anything from Cuup’s holiday collection is a worthwhile investment, for yourself or to give to someone else. But if you want to get in on all the newness, make sure you shop it sooner rather than later. Check out more pieces from the range below.

The Tank Lurex

Shop now: $68; shopcuup.com

The Highwaist Pack of 3

Shop now: $48; shopcuup.com

