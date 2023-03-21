Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most

We’ve officially made it to spring, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by doing a little shopping. Even if it’s still chilly outside, browsing through sundresses, swimsuits, and cover-ups will get you excited for the warm-weather months ahead. And, thanks to Amazon’s spring fashion section, you don’t have to pay a ton for stylish pieces.

There are more than 2,000 new fashion arrivals on Amazon, and we narrowed it down to the 10 spring pieces shoppers love most — all under $45:

Xieerduo Ruffle-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse

After wearing thick, chunky sweaters for months, you’re probably ready for lightweight, flowy blouses. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of this short-sleeve style, which has ruffle details, a V-neckline, and two strings on the front that you can either tie together or let hang down. It’s made from breezy chiffon that a shopper confirmed is “great quality,” and it comes in 10 colors and patterns. Wear it with jeans, trousers, shorts, and skirts all spring and summer long.



Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $22); amazon.com

Viottiset One-Shoulder Top and High-Waist Bottom Bikini Set

Whether you have a beach vacation coming up, or you’re starting to stock up on swimsuits for summer, this two-piece ribbed bikini set is a cute option. Available in six colors (including white for future brides), the ribbed swimsuit comes with a one-shoulder top and high-waisted, cheeky bottoms. One shopper, who received the bikini for free, said that “even though this top features a thin strap, it's still very supportive,” adding that the “bottoms are a great cut and are flattering.”

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Runcati Button-Down Cover-Up Tunic

A button-down tunic is a must in any spring or summer wardrobe, and shoppers are grabbing this gauzy style for $26. You can wear the top buttoned as a swimsuit cover-up, or open it up and style it with wide-leg pants and a ribbed tank top. It comes in four colors, including two neutrals and two bright shades, and sizes S through XL.

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Sampeel V-Neck Wrap Dress With Ruffle Hem

For dressier occasions this season, check out this V-neck mini dress, which has elbow-length sleeves, an elastic waistband, and a ruffled, mid-thigh-length hemline. Plus, it has a sheer overlay with subtle polka dots, giving it an extra stylish flair. Pair the dress with flat sandals and a denim jacket for weekend brunch, or throw it on with strappy heels and jewelry for a night out. Choose from eight colors and sizes S through XXL.

Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

NNEE Water-Resistant Faux Leather Tote Bag

If you need a new beach or work bag, this water-resistant, faux leather tote can do both. The versatile bag has a zippered closure up top and several pockets inside, so you can keep your belongings organized and secure. A reviewer said it “holds everything [they] need and is still lightweight,” making it ideal for carrying around all day. The bag is available in six colors.



Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Browse through more shopper-loved Amazon spring fashion finds for less than $45, below.

Shop now: $43; amazon.com



Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com



Shop now: $23; amazon.com



Shop now: $27 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com



Shop now: $25; amazon.com

