Fashion Seasonal Trends Spring Fashion Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most Including sundresses, swimsuits, and cover-ups, starting at $19. By Eden Lichterman Published on March 21, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. We've officially made it to spring, and there's no better way to celebrate than by doing a little shopping. Even if it's still chilly outside, browsing through sundresses, swimsuits, and cover-ups will get you excited for the warm-weather months ahead. And, thanks to Amazon's spring fashion section, you don't have to pay a ton for stylish pieces. There are more than 2,000 new fashion arrivals on Amazon, and we narrowed it down to the 10 spring pieces shoppers love most — all under $45: Xieerduo Ruffle-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $19 with coupon (Originally $22) NNEE Water-Resistant Faux Leather Tote Bag, $20 Hartpor Pleated Tennis Skort With Crossover Waist, $23 Potili Short-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress, $25 Runcati Button-Down Cover-Up Tunic, $26 Viottiset One-Shoulder Top and High-Waist Bottom Bikini Set, $27 Imily Bela Flowy Collared Shirt Dress With Pockets, $27 with coupon (Originally $30) BZB Halter-Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress With Cutouts, $32 with coupon (Originally $37) Sampeel V-Neck Wrap Dress With Ruffle Hem, $34 with coupon (Originally $40) Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Jersey Short-Sleeve Midi Polo Dress, $43 Xieerduo Ruffle-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Amazon After wearing thick, chunky sweaters for months, you're probably ready for lightweight, flowy blouses. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of this short-sleeve style, which has ruffle details, a V-neckline, and two strings on the front that you can either tie together or let hang down. It's made from breezy chiffon that a shopper confirmed is "great quality," and it comes in 10 colors and patterns. Wear it with jeans, trousers, shorts, and skirts all spring and summer long. Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $22); amazon.com Viottiset One-Shoulder Top and High-Waist Bottom Bikini Set Amazon Whether you have a beach vacation coming up, or you're starting to stock up on swimsuits for summer, this two-piece ribbed bikini set is a cute option. Available in six colors (including white for future brides), the ribbed swimsuit comes with a one-shoulder top and high-waisted, cheeky bottoms. One shopper, who received the bikini for free, said that "even though this top features a thin strap, it's still very supportive," adding that the "bottoms are a great cut and are flattering." Shop now: $27; amazon.com Runcati Button-Down Cover-Up Tunic Amazon A button-down tunic is a must in any spring or summer wardrobe, and shoppers are grabbing this gauzy style for $26. You can wear the top buttoned as a swimsuit cover-up, or open it up and style it with wide-leg pants and a ribbed tank top. It comes in four colors, including two neutrals and two bright shades, and sizes S through XL. Shop now: $26; amazon.com Sampeel V-Neck Wrap Dress With Ruffle Hem Amazon For dressier occasions this season, check out this V-neck mini dress, which has elbow-length sleeves, an elastic waistband, and a ruffled, mid-thigh-length hemline. Plus, it has a sheer overlay with subtle polka dots, giving it an extra stylish flair. Pair the dress with flat sandals and a denim jacket for weekend brunch, or throw it on with strappy heels and jewelry for a night out. Choose from eight colors and sizes S through XXL. Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com NNEE Water-Resistant Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon If you need a new beach or work bag, this water-resistant, faux leather tote can do both. The versatile bag has a zippered closure up top and several pockets inside, so you can keep your belongings organized and secure. A reviewer said it "holds everything [they] need and is still lightweight," making it ideal for carrying around all day. The bag is available in six colors. Shop now: $20; amazon.com Browse through more shopper-loved Amazon spring fashion finds for less than $45, below. Amazon Shop now: $43; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $23; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $27 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com