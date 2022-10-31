Out of All the Fall Sweaters on Amazon, These Are the Most-Loved Cardigans, Pullovers, and Turtlenecks

There’s a reason people routinely stock up on fresh sweaters each fall: Knit tops are offer endless layering possibilities. A fitted cardigan, for example, looks buttoned up and polished, and an oversized one can wrap you up like a warm cocoon. A sweater vest can be worn alone or over a button-down, and a classic pullover can be a sophisticated swap for your everyday T-shirt.

Whether you’re shopping for easy pullovers to wear while running errands, turtlenecks to keep you extra warm, or a chunky knit for those peak fall vibes, you’ll find top-rated options in Amazon's customers' most-loved fashion section. Below, we rounded up 15 fall-ready knits, starting at $27.

Shop Customer-Loved Amazon Sweaters:

An oversized sweater with a split hem will take you far, especially when it’s made from a non-itchy blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester. We’ve fawned over this cowl-neck beauty in the past because it can be worn with anything — jeans, leggings, or even tucked into a flowy skirt. Once you fall in love with it, you can stock up with a selection of 37 shades and prints and sizes XS through XL. It has over 3,500 five-star ratings, including from one shopper who wore it right out of the bag and “received several compliments.”

Amazon

Shop now: $39 with coupon (Originally $55); amazon.com

You can’t beat a longline cardigan on a chilly day, since the extra inches insulate and keep you warm, no matter the fabric. This striped style is made from 100 percent acrylic and available in 32 colors and patterns. Over 10,000 people gave the cardigan their stamp of approval; one shopper was delighted when they discovered “it has pockets, which gives it an extra layer of practicality.”

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $42); amazon.com

This turtleneck pullover has roomy, batwing sleeves and is made of acrylic, known for being soft and warm (it even holds onto heat). The hard part is picking a color: There are 34 prints and colors that all look cute and snuggly. It has over 12,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who were looking for something “cozy and warm.”

Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $52); amazon.com

This off-the-shoulder, cross-front sweater will outshine all your other going-out tops. It has a thin, ribbed texture and a slight stretch in the fabric, so you can wear it off-the-shoulder to show off some skin, or pull the sleeves up to your comfort level. Either way, try it with high-waisted, straight-leg trousers or even a pleated skirt. Take it from this shopper, who “bought it in four more colors” after receiving their first two.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

If supermodels haven’t convinced you to wear a vest as a shirt yet, then maybe this oversized Amazon style will. It’s made of 70 percent acrylic and 30 percent cotton, and available in 32 colors and prints, including houndstooth and color-blocked options. Wear it over your favorite crisp, white button-down or push the envelope and style it with leather pants.

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Grab your latte, a beanie, and this chunky knit sweater to instantly achieve peak fall vibes. The turtleneck is made from a blend of cotton and acrylic and it has spacious balloon sleeves and cable-knit details throughout (though some colors are offered in a flat-ribbed knit only). If you want to play up the volume of this piece for optimal coziness, one shopper said “ordering up [a size] gives you that cute, slouchy look.”

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $44); amazon.com

This longline cardigan hits just above the knees, making it feel like you’re wearing a dreamy robe or blanket. It’s made of warm acrylic, so you can wear it as outerwear on a transitional day, or a layering piece when winter truly kicks in. The cardigan is available in 26 shades and comes in sizes S through XXL. One happy shopper confirmed that even when they push up the sleeves, “it maintains its shape.”

Amazon

Shop now: $39 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

With statement-making pom-pom sleeves that add dimension (and grab attention), this cardigan sweater is definitely for fashion-lovers. Throw it on as an extra layer on a brisk, fall day, or wear it around the house over your loungewear sets for an extra layer of coziness; as one shopper pointed out, the cardigan is equal parts “stylish and warm.” It’s available in 11 earthy shades, including wine red and a deep khaki.

Amazon

Shop now: $43 with coupon (originally $45); amazon.com

This otherwise unfussy pullover takes on a whole new personality with pearl detailing along the sleeves and neckline. Elastic cuffs make it easy to scrunch up the sleeves, and the baggy fit is ideal for tucking into the waistband of jeans. If you’ve run into trouble with decorative appliques becoming loose before, fret not; as this shopper confirmed, “The pearls are not going anywhere, and [they] have washed [the sweater] multiple times.”

Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $53); amazon.com

Take a style tip from Kendall Jenner and jump on the sweater vest train now. Whether you want to go all in on the preppy style or play it cool and toss one on over a simple white T-shirt, this cropped option is one you’ll wear on repeat. It’s available in 18 shades and prints, and comes in sizes S through XL.

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

This oversized knit might just very well be the drapey sweater of your dreams. It’s technically a loose and long turtleneck dress, but close your eyes and you’ll feel like you’re wearing a throw blanket. The wrap-around neck is loose-fitting, which may be a huge win if you’ve typically avoided tight turtlenecks. Wear it with leggings and lug-sole boots while you sip on a delicious hot beverage.

Courtesy of Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $45); amazon.com

There are many ways to style this balloon-sleeve cardigan: buttoned and off-the-shoulder, over your favorite T-shirt, or completely unbuttoned over a henley. One shopper, who said it’s the “perfect chunky, oversized fall sweater,” confirmed it’s “just the right length” to tuck in or leave out.

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

This French girl-inspired striped sweater is a fall fashion staple, and with celebrities like Selena Gomez wearing the trend with light-wash denim, there’s even more of a reason this knit top deserves your attention. The casual number is made of a soft viscose, polyester, and nylon blend, and features functional buttons a quarter of the way down the front and ribbed detailing on the cuffs.

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $54); amazon.com

This is your classic, everyday, goes-with-everything button-down cardigan that you’ll reach for when you want to elevate a look. Try it over a simple tank top or henley, or even a cocktail dress. Available in 28 shades and sizes XS through 6X, this cardi has earned over 5,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who wanted an affordable and lightweight knit. If you’re looking for a more modern way to wear this piece, pull a page from Gigi Hadid’s stylebook and pair it with baggy jeans.

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

If this Anrabess oversized pullover sweater looks familiar, it’s because we’ve introduced it to you before. The simple knit remains a best-seller because its viscose and nylon blend makes it oh-so-soft. One savvy shopper compared it to more expensive sweaters in their closet, concluding that it’s a “great, more affordable option if you like the Free People sweater that all the influencers seem to wear.” It’s available in 32 shades and sizes XS through XL.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $64); amazon.com