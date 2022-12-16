The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Boots Just Launched an “Extremely Comfortable” Platform Version

Ballet flats might have dominated summer and early fall, but we’ve officially entered boot season. While there are a number of ways you can rock the winter style — knee-high, riding, cowboy — there’s only one I plan to spend my December in, and it’s extremely cozy.

Suede, fur-lined boots have been around since I was in middle school — when the look was chestnut-colored boots and Victoria’s Secret Pink yoga pants — but in recent years, the style has had a resurgence, becoming go-to for supermodels and celebrities alike, including Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber. So it’s no wonder Amazon’s best-selling boot and number one new release are versions of that trending style.

Cushionaire’s ankle-height pull-on boots have been a favorite among Amazon shoppers, holding the spot as the retailer’s best-selling boot. The brand paired the celebrity-favorite style with a responsive memory foam insole and faux leather lining to create a shoe that’s loved by over 2,000 customers.

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

One shopper, who “immediately fell in love” with these boots, wrote that they have worn them every day since their arrival because of their “cozy” and “comfortable” quality, adding that “they look like a dupe of a more expensive brand.” Another who owns three pairs called these “better” than their Uggs, writing that “they are everything.”

And keeping with boot trends, Cushionaire released a new version of that very shoe, but this time with an ultra-high platform. The brand’s newest Hippy Genuine Boot is currently Amazon’s number one new boot release, and reminiscent of a style we’ve seen Gigi Hadid rocking. The brand took what customers loved about the OG style — soft suede, memory foam cushioning, and a soft faux fur lining — and added a 1.75-inch platform.

Amazon

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

While these newest shoes don’t have quite the same number of ratings as their predecessors, they’re still quickly becoming a customer favorite, with one writing, “I have gotten a ton of compliments on them,” noting that the shoes are “very lightweight [despite the] platform.” Another shopper was impressed by the “genuine suede” exterior and cozy inside material, calling the shoes “extremely comfortable,” while another said the platform was the “perfect size.”

As we head into winter and begin to trade out warm-weather shoes for something a little more practical (and cozy), grab one of Cushionaire’s best selling boots, including one loved by thousands of shoppers and its newest platform version.

