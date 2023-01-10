I Tried the $380 LED Face Mask Used in ‘Emily in Paris,’ and It Reduced My Crater-Like Pores

It’s worth the investment.

By
Priya Raj
Priya Raj
Priya Raj
Priya Raj is a writer & content creator in the beauty, fashion & wellness spaces. She has written for Dotdash Meredith since 2022.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Emily in Paris LED Mask Review
Photo:

Netflix/ InStyle

Lily Collins’ porcelain skin is enough to sell me any beauty product, even if through a Netflix show. The third season of Emily in Paris brought many eyebrow-raising fashion moments (as per usual), and now, a beauty product everybody wants to get their hands on: the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask

The CurrentBody mask is no new revelation for anyone keeping up with beauty trends. Red LED and infrared lights are scientifically proven to reduce inflammation, speed up healing, fight off bacteria, and increase collagen production, with infrared being the more effective of the two. These work by penetrating below the skin's surface to stimulate and speed up the natural skin rejuvenation process that happens during sleep; simply put, this is the production of new skin cells. 

RELATED: 11 Best LED Face Masks of 2023 That Will Rejuvenate Your Complexion

The (albeit pricey) CurrentBody LED mask has the same clinically-proven wavelengths as similar machines used in salons and is safe for at-home use. (Safety when using products like this is the most important first step — the brand specifies that users test the mask on their arm before completing the treatment on their face.) The mask is a 10-minute daily treatment to be done five times per week, on cleansed skin; I do it before using my nighttime skincare products. Safety goggles are provided, though CurrentBody states that “there is never a risk of having too much exposure," so they are optional. 

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask

CurrentBody

Shop now: $355 with code WKENDSAVE (Originally $380); us.currentbody.com

To say I’ve had an uphill battle with my skin is an understatement. Despite now being well into my 20s, I still have regular breakouts, an oily t-zone and large pores (which I endearingly liken to craters). At first, I was sceptical about the mask for a few reasons; the product is mainly marketed as being anti-aging, claiming it can reduce wrinkles by 35 percent in four weeks, and it is definitely on the high-end of pricey skincare tools. I’m glad to report that after using it for a few months, I’m pleasantly surprised. 

This is not an overnight fix, but rather an easy-to-incorporate bit of skincare tech, and is a one-time investment into your self-care routine. I’ve been using it consistently and noticed my pores have become drastically reduced. Plus, my skin used to absorb my makeup throughout the day, and by the end, I’d have nothing left on my face — but now, my foundation actually stays put. My skin generally looks healthier; living in a cold climate means not much exposure to the sun, but now I have that back-from-vacation sun-kissed glow (and it was ultimately cheaper than a beach-side break).

You can currently snag the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask on sale for $355 with the code WKENDSAVE at checkout, or go for the six-piece gift set available on Amazon, which includes five full-size products like hydrogel face masks formulated for the product and a hyaluronic acid serum, for $499. Either way, your skin will thank you.

CurrentBody Skin The Oh. My. Glow. Collection - Six-piece Gift Set

Amazon

Shop now: $499; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Awe Inspired x Taylor Swift Jewelry
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I'm in Love With This Jewelry Brand Worn by Taylor Swift
Amazon #1 New Release Maxi Dress
TikTokers Are Calling This New $44 Maxi Dress One of Their “Favorite Purchases on Amazon Ever”
This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat "Instantly Gives Class" to Any Outfit
Amazon's Number 1 New Release Is a Sweater Coat Shoppers Call a "Fantastic Addition to Any Closet"
Related Articles
Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed
CEO Glow Sunday Riley Sale
This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only
Trophy Skin
This On-Sale Microdermabrasion Device Makes My Skin Remarkably Smooth Skin in Just 5 Minutes
Shoppers With Dark Circles Say They Can Go Concealer-Free Thanks to This Wrinkle Cream That's 50% Off
Shoppers With Dark Circles Are Going Concealer-Free Thanks to This Half-Off Eye Cream
This Stabilizing Beauty Device Is a Game-Changer For People With Limited Mobility
This Stabilizing Beauty Device Is a Game-Changer For People With Limited Mobility
ZIIP New Year 20% off sale
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
Ive Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This One from a Celebrity-Facialist Can't be Beat
I’ve Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This Brightening One From a Celebrity Facialist Can’t Be Beat
This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Dropped a New Serum, and It Zapped My Dark Spots Away
The Skincare Brand Used by Oprah Just Dropped a New Dewy Serum, and It Zapped Away My Dark Spots
Best Indie Beauty Brands You Need To Try In 2023
15 Indie Beauty Brands You Need To Try In 2023
New this month: Beauty
Step Into the New Year With the 11 Best New Beauty Products
Rose Inc. beauty
An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
NuFace CPC - This Editor-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Last-Chance Sale on Its Popular Face-Sculpting Devices
It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand
Peace Out Sale 1
The Depuffing Eye Treatment InStyle Editors Swear by Is Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale
Best Makeup Brushes
The 18 Best Makeup Brushes of 2023