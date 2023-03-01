17 Curly Hairstyles For Every Hair Type

Forget any preconceived notions about not being able to try that so-and-so trend because of your curls. Curly hairstyles are some of the most versatile options out there and there is no reason why you shouldn’t get in on the fun. But where to start? No matter what your curl type is and no matter how long or short your curls may be, the experts have rounded up styles to suit every want and need.

Curly hair alone makes for a grand and stunning hair statement. However, if you’re looking for ways to change up your look and play with the curls you’ve got, there are plenty of curly hairstyles you can try.

01 of 17 For Fine Short Hair: Tousled Pixie Instagram @juliagarnerofficial Celebrity hairstylist Madison Clifford says this style of curls increases the volume of fine short curly hair and gives the illusion of thicker hair all around. Have it parted on the side for a more dramatic effect, like Julia Garner did.

02 of 17 For Fine Short Hair: A Shag Taylor Hill/Getty Images Celebrity hairstylist Irinel de Leon says that if your hair is fine and curly, a shag cut would instantly amp the volume. She likes a shag cut with some fringe, as seen here on Alanna Arrington. But if you’re not ready for that, she recommends doing a deep side part instead.

03 of 17 For Thick Short Hair: Rounded Layers Instagram @kerrywashington De Leon says that layers help create a rounded effect to help frame the face and give hair a nice rounded shape. (We just love this look on Kerry Washington!) You can add a side part for added volume and if you want to stretch curls, she recommends pulling the ends and hovering a diffuser over hair in three-inch sections.

04 of 17 For Thick Short Hair: '70s Afro Instagram @icespice Clifford loves this '70s-inspired hairdo for thick short hair and says this works best if you already have coily texture similar to Ice Baby. To achieve this look, she says to ask your stylist for some tapering at the nape with the volume on top to create a teardrop shape.

05 of 17 For Naturally Curly Short Hair: Face-Framing Pieces Frazer Harrison/Getty Images De Leon says that face-framing pieces just work really well with naturally curly hair in general, but especially if your hair hits just above the shoulders. If you have looser curls, she says this is another way for you to incorporate a layered cut with fringe bangs à la Zendaya.

06 of 17 For Fine Medium Hair: Layered Fringe John Shearer/Getty Images Speaking of fringe, de Leon says long layers with fringe bangs suit many face shapes. She recommends using a dryer like the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with a diffuser attachment to give curls body and shape. Flip your hair upside down if you want some volume in the crown area to get Sandra Oh's look.

07 of 17 For Fine Medium Hair: Bouncy Curls Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Clifford says that wrapping fine textured hair around a curling wand gives the curls a rounded shape that will make hair appear fuller, as demonstrated here on Emma Rossum. Spritz on some texture spray and a textured paste for separation and definition.

08 of 17 For Thick Medium Hair: A Shag With Bangs Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic For something edgy and rocker-esque, a shag is the way to go. Clifford says this cut can be done with any type of curl, but especially looks great with thick curly hair that just sits past the shoulders, like Rihanna's style above. She recommends you ask your stylist to cut curly hair dry for best results.

09 of 17 For Thick Medium Hair: Face-Framing Pieces Frazer Harrison/Getty Images To pair with layers, de Leon recommends adding face-framing pieces out front to define your face shape like Jennifer Lopez did. It makes for one of the most versatile curly hairstyles out there. “This haircut is very forgiving and is very easy to manage,” she says.



10 of 17 For Naturally Curly Medium Hair: Blunt Cut With A Center Part Instagram @sooparkmakeup Calling this a “cool girl” curly hairstyle, de Leon recommends the blunt cut with a center part for those with naturally curly hair at mid-length. Have it sit either below or right at the shoulders, like Yara Shahidi.

11 of 17 Naturally Curly Medium Hair: Modern Shag David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria and Albert Museum De Leon is a fan of the shag in general, but Ciara's updated version has layers that are a bit longer and adds a little roundness around the face.

12 of 17 For Fine Long Hair: Long Layers Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images De Leon is a fan of long layers for curly and long fine hair to give it shape and body, as seen here on Iman. She says that if you want to add any fringe, keep it light so that it doesn’t overwhelm your fine hair. You can also add some face-framing pieces for some dimension.



13 of 17 For Fine Long Hair: Disco Vibes Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy To get Beyoncé's look, Clifford recommends wrapping small sections of hair around a small curling wand throughout. Then you’ll brush out those sections thoroughly and spray hair with volumizing spray to get that disco-like volume.



14 of 17 For Thick Long Hair: Long Angles Natasha Moustache/Getty Images De Leon says that long angled cuts mixed with long layers throughout the perimeter will open up the face and give your hair shape without creating too much volume. But volume is buildable and she says you can use a diffuser to add some body if you want. Just look to Camila Cabello for inspo.

15 of 17 For Thick Long Hair: Wet Hair ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images The “I-just-got-out-of-the-shower” look has become a staple on the red carpet and IRL, as evidenced here by Megan Fox, and now Clifford says it should be your go-to if you have thick long hair if you want something that will last for hours. She recommends using a mix of gel, mousse, cream, and oils to get that shiny wet look while also getting hair to hold.

16 of 17 For Naturally Curly Long Hair: Effortless Waves Instagram @findingxfletcher The easiest way to style naturally curly hair is to do nothing at all. Clifford likes the air-dried look on naturally wavy/curly hair, as seen on Fletcher, which she says you can easily replicate using a waver like the Coconut Blond or different-sized curling irons throughout.