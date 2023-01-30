Having fine curls can be stressful in its own right. Constantly trying new techniques and products that promise fuller, voluminous curls that sadly fall short of expectations gets tiring. While many shampoos and hair gels can grow or define your coils, many Amazon shoppers say Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner is the best of both worlds.

This Black-owned leave-in conditioner has entered the beauty chat with curly hair enthusiasts and TikToker creators giving it their stamp of approval. Natural hair consultant @gabscott13 recommends this product for curly heads who are experiencing hair loss, dry scalp, or thin curls. In a video that’s garnered over 15,000 views, she raves about how this product "doesn't weigh down" your curls and instead, gives "lasting moisture" for all-day hydration.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $13); amazon.com and target.com

Another TikTok influencer @curlvitality suggests this product for curly heads who want to avoid heavy ingredients, such as shea butter, as they can cause a reversal effect on fine, low, prosperity hair, weighing it down and resulting in bodiless curls.

With over 2,000 Amazon five-star ratings, this sulfate-, paraben-, mineral-, and dye-free formula is packed with amino acids to repair dry, brittle hair. Infused with organic coconut oil, chamomile flower extract, aloe vera leaf, and mango butter, it not only conditions, but also provides protein benefits to revive lifeless coils. The result is soft, bouncy curls without product buildup. It also contains blueberry extract and grapeseed oil to stimulate hair growth for fuller and longer hair. Light enough for daily use, it will also have your hair smelling like a fruity dessert for an added bonus.

One Amazon shopper, who was experiencing hair thinning due to thyroid problems, gave it a five-star rating, saying they finally found something that "actually" works. "Finally, a product that has brought life back to my curls," they wrote, adding, "I can't stop looking at my [my hair]." Another shopper with split ends saw hair retention after two months of use. "[This conditioner] has kept my ends healthy," they wrote. "My hair is [now] past my shoulders," they noted, praising their results. A shopper with color-treated hair said this product turned their “dull, thin” hair into “defined waves and curls.”

"If I don't use it in my routine, I can definitely tell the difference," a Target reviewer with 3A hair writes. The reviewer encourages users to apply on wet hair (though it can also be used on dry), using the "plop" method to add definition to her curls. Many other shoppers applaud this product, calling it "a favorite drugstore conditioner."

Made for all hair types, the product gives your hair slip for easier manipulation for protective styles, twists, braid-outs, detangling, and up-dos. If you are on the hunt for new products to enter your curly hair lineup, grab this blueberry leave-in conditioner now.

