This Growth-Promoting Leave-In Conditioner Creates Fuller and Longer Curls in Just 2 Months

It defines and moisturizes hair, too.

By
Starr Savoy
starr savoy
Starr Savoy
Starr Savoy is a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Growth and Curl-Defining Blueberry Reparative Conditioner
Photo:

Getty Images

Having fine curls can be stressful in its own right. Constantly trying new techniques and products that promise fuller, voluminous curls that sadly fall short of expectations gets tiring. While many shampoos and hair gels can grow or define your coils, many Amazon shoppers say Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner is the best of both worlds.

This Black-owned leave-in conditioner has entered the beauty chat with curly hair enthusiasts and TikToker creators giving it their stamp of approval. Natural hair consultant @gabscott13 recommends this product for curly heads who are experiencing hair loss, dry scalp, or thin curls. In a video that’s garnered over 15,000 views, she raves about how this product "doesn't weigh down" your curls and instead, gives "lasting moisture" for all-day hydration. 

Growth and Curl-Defining Blueberry Reparative Conditioner

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $13); amazon.com and target.com 

Another TikTok influencer @curlvitality suggests this product for curly heads who want to avoid heavy ingredients, such as shea butter, as they can cause a reversal effect on fine, low, prosperity hair, weighing it down and resulting in bodiless curls.  

With over 2,000 Amazon five-star ratings, this sulfate-, paraben-, mineral-, and dye-free formula is packed with amino acids to repair dry, brittle hair. Infused with organic coconut oil, chamomile flower extract, aloe vera leaf, and mango butter, it not only conditions, but also provides protein benefits to revive lifeless coils. The result is soft, bouncy curls without product buildup. It also contains blueberry extract and grapeseed oil to stimulate hair growth for fuller and longer hair. Light enough for daily use, it will also have your hair smelling like a fruity dessert for an added bonus. 

One Amazon shopper, who was experiencing hair thinning due to thyroid problems, gave it a five-star rating, saying they finally found something that "actually" works. "Finally, a product that has brought life back to my curls," they wrote, adding, "I can't stop looking at my [my hair]." Another shopper with split ends saw hair retention after two months of use. "[This conditioner] has kept my ends healthy," they wrote. "My hair is [now] past my shoulders," they noted, praising their results. A shopper with color-treated hair said this product turned their “dull, thin” hair into “defined waves and curls.” 

"If I don't use it in my routine, I can definitely tell the difference," a Target reviewer with 3A hair writes. The reviewer encourages users to apply on wet hair (though it can also be used on dry), using the "plop" method to add definition to her curls. Many other shoppers applaud this product, calling it "a favorite drugstore conditioner." 

Made for all hair types, the product gives your hair slip for easier manipulation for protective styles, twists, braid-outs, detangling, and up-dos. If you are on the hunt for new products to enter your curly hair lineup, grab this blueberry leave-in conditioner now. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The $22 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
The $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater Amazon Shoppers Call "Super Soft and Flattering" Is Skyrocketing in Sales
Amazon beauty under $10 valentine's day
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day — All $10 or Less
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair
Related Articles
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair
Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
Winter jacket trends on Amazon
10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Donât Even Need a Hairbrush
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Don’t Even Need a Hairbrush
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Essence volume mascara
Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
This Anti-Aging Sanitizer From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand Doubles as My Hand Moisturizer
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Kylie Jenner-inspired animal print fashion on Amazon
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon
Best-selling Amazon knit lounge set on sale
TikTokers Adore This “Surprisingly High Quality” $40 Lounge Set That’s an Amazon Best-Seller
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16