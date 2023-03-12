This $8 Foot Cream From Amazon Actually Got Rid of My Dry, Cracked Heels Overnight

I’ve suffered from intensely dry, cracked heels ever since I was in junior high. Often, it seems like no amount of body butter, foot salve, or moisturizer does the trick, and I just have to wait out the unsightly dryness until warmer weather arrives. So when it comes to finding a rich cream that actually gets rid of the dryness, let’s just say I’ve done the legwork — or footwork, as the case may be.

I admit I was skeptical when I found yet another cream that claimed to banish dryness and cracking, especially since my cracking can get so deep that it’s actually painful to walk. But when I read Curel Foot Therapy’s claim that it “significantly improves the look and feel of even the driest heels and feet,” I knew I had to give it a try. And, wow, did my heels say a resounding “thank you.” The bottle said the cream will hydrate and soften dry, cracked feet in just two nights. I’ll do this cream one better, because after only one use, my heels were already so much softer and smoother. Really, I went to bed with heels so dry I heard them snagging and scratching against my sheets — and, overnight, the dryness all but disappeared.

This is thanks to a host of nourishing, skin-softening ingredients, including shea butter, coconut milk, and vitamin E. Curel’s signature Advanced Ceramide Complex also works to restore skin’s natural ceramide levels, which helps retain moisture and prevent dryness from occurring. I love that the rich, creamy formula is somehow slick without feeling sticky or greasy. It sinks into skin immediately, so I don’t find myself sliding all over my floor or leaving product streaks on my sheets. A little also goes a long way — I use about a quarter-sized amount per foot, which liberally covers everything from my heels to my toes. I started using this cream nightly about two months ago, and my feet have felt delightfully baby soft ever since. The shea butter also leaves behind a subtly luscious, sweet scent.

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers agree, with their five-star reviews pointing out that the cream is “incredibly moisturizing,” “smells great,” “a heavy hitter for very dry skin,” and — simply put — “the best.” “This is my holy grail of foot lotions. I can get extremely dry, cracked heels and when I use this lotion they heal up almost immediately,” one customer wrote. “I tried it on a whim when I saw it in stores years ago. When it stopped being carried in stores near me I tried all of the other types but they all felt sticky or smelled strong or didn’t help at all. Now I just buy this one on Amazon and enjoy having super soft feet.”

Curel Foot Therapy has nourished my dry skin so deeply, I actually want to kick up my heels. (Yes, idiom intended.) For just $8, it’s definitely worth adding to your Amazon cart.