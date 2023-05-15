Amazon Shoppers Feel “Confident and Stylish” in This Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit That’s Just $33 Now

Customers love that it’s “snug and supportive.”

Amazon Shoppers Feel âConfident and Stylishâ in This Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit Thatâs Just $33 Now
If you ask me, a well-fitting swimsuit is one of the hardest things to successfully find. You’ll want a bathing suit that not only fits just right and stays in place throughout the day’s activities, but also makes you look and feel your best. Since that’s not an easy feat, we did the hard work for you and scoured through Amazon’s reviews sections to find the swimsuits shoppers love most. More than 3,000 customers agree that this Cupshe scalloped-trim one-piece is the style to get, and it’s on sale for $33 — its lowest price in 30 days. 

Available in four colors and sizes XS through XL, the swimsuit has a few fashionable details that make it stand out. For one, its material has a diamond-quilted design that gives it extra dimension and texture. Plus, there are cut-outs both under the bust and on the back, along with scalloped trim along the neckline and the leg holes. The one-piece also has adjustable straps, removable pads, and a secure hook-and-eye closure on the back. 

Whether you’re spending the day at the beach or by the pool, there are plenty of ways to style the Cupshe swimsuit. Keep it simple with a pair of denim cut-offs, a woven beach hat, and matching beach bag, along with comfortable flat sandals. If you’re more of a cover-up dress kind of person, opt for your favorite flowy style over the swimsuit and finish off the look with a catch-all tote and slides. You could even pair it with a sarong skirt for a chic swimwear moment. 

In the reviews section, hundreds of shoppers raved about how the swimsuit makes them look and feel. One reviewer, who said they “typically don’t feel pretty in swimwear,” confirmed they “felt confident in this,” and they think it would “fit and flatter every body type.” A second shopper agreed, saying they “feel confident and stylish” in the suit, especially since it’s not “ too revealing.” 

Another reviewer mentioned that the fabric is “so high quality,” adding that the suit is “so comfortable and stays in place.” Plus, a different shopper said the one-piece is “snug and supportive, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable or too tight,” and a third person confirmed the backside is “not too cheeky at all.” That sounds like the perfect combination of function and fashion to me. 

Before summer officially arrives, treat yourself to the Cupshe scalloped-trim, one-piece swimsuit for less than $40 at Amazon. You’ll be thanking yourself when that first beach day of the season rolls around and your outfit is ready to go. 

