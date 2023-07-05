Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that putting on a swimsuit should never be a reason not to spend time in the sun with friends and family. It can definitely feel intimidating to bare your skin, especially if you haven’t found a bathing suit that makes you feel your best just yet, but that’s just one more reason to look for an option that works for you. Of course, Amazon shoppers are already on the case, and they’re loving Cupshe’s scalloped high-waisted bikini that’s on sale for $31.

Available in six colorways and sizes XS through XL, the two-piece swimsuit has an embroidered floral jacquard design, making it stand out from your average solid-colored suit. The top has removable pads for customizable support, as well as a lace-up tie closure on the back and scalloped trim along the neckline. Plus, the medium-coverage bottoms have a thick waistband and high leg openings for a flattering fit.

Amazon

Depending on what the day has in store for you, there are plenty of ways to style the high-waisted bikini. If you’re keeping it low-key at the beach or by the pool, throw on the suit with a pair of denim shorts, loose tank, and your favorite catch-all tote. And if taking a dip is merely part of your day, wear the bikini with a cover-up dress and flat, strappy sandals for a chic summertime look.

Still not sure if this bikini is for you? Look no further than the Amazon reviews section, where hundreds of shoppers left five-star ratings. Not to mention, more than 1,000 people have bought the swimsuit in the past month alone, according to the retailer. One shopper called it a “very high-quality bikini,” since the “material is comfortable and not itchy, and the design on it is super cute.” Another reviewer agreed, calling the “super flattering” bikini the “swimsuit of [their] dreams.”

Amazon

Other shoppers raved about the suit’s fit and level of support. One reviewer said the adjustable straps “allow your ‘girls’ to stay where you want them,” while a second person said it’s “hard for [them] to find flattering bathing suits,” but “this one is so incredible.” A third shopper wrote that this is the “best bathing suit” they’ve ever worn. That same shopper said they’re usually “a little self conscious” about how they look in swimsuits, but this style made them “feel and look good.”

Don’t let wearing a swimsuit be the reason you don’t enjoy time outside this summer; instead, grab the customer-loved Cupshe scalloped high-waisted bikini while it’s on sale for $31 at Amazon.