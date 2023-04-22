Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling $34 Bikini Is Both “Sexy and Comfortable”

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days until beach season ever since winter began. There’s no better feeling than finally swapping your heavy sweaters and chunky boots after months of cold weather for your favorite dresses and swimsuits. But if you haven’t found that perfect-fitting bathing suit just yet, more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers recommend this best-selling Cupshe bikini that’s available for $34.

The set comes with a high-waisted, medium-coverage bottom and a twist-front top with adjustable spaghetti straps and removable cups. It’s available in 27 color combinations, including both monochromatic moments like black, blue, and pink, and complementary top and bottom styles that include tie-dye and floral prints. Sizes range from XS through XL, which corresponds to bust sizes 32B through 40D, per the brand.

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Not only is the Cupshe set Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini, but it’s also been named the “Best Budget” style in InStyle’s recent roundup of the 21 best bikinis of 2023. And if that’s not enough to convince you that this two-piece swimsuit deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe, take it from the glowing reviews.

After putting on the bikini for the first time, one reviewer remarked that they “haven’t felt this good in a bathing suit in years.” Another shopper agreed, calling the set “sexy and comfortable,” while a third person said it “may be even more flattering” than the expensive swimsuits they’ve worn in the past. Plus, a reviewer who wears a size 34E bra, confirmed the “straps are very sturdy, and the support is amazing,” so you can wear it for a full day at the beach or by the pool without worrying about the pieces shifting around.

Many postpartum shoppers also shared their positive experiences with the high-waisted bikini. One reviewer who just had a baby said they “wanted a cute suit” that made them “feel comfortable,” and this suit “nailed” what they were looking for. Another new parent called it a “postpartum dream,” since it’s “easy to breastfeed [in], the color is amazing, and [they] felt so confident.”

Swimsuit season will be here before we know it, so now is the perfect time to revamp your collection. Check out more colors of the best-selling Cupshe high-waisted bikini on Amazon, below.

