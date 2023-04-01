Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”

Even large-chested reviewers approve.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 1, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Photo:

Getty Images

Summer may be just around the corner, but spring break is already here. It's finally time to dust off your beach bag and flip flops and start looking for new swimwear. But no need to stress — we've got you covered with the perfect comfy swimsuit that’s sure to turn heads. Cupshe's One-Piece Color-Blocked Swimsuit features a timeless silhouette in a design that’s both flattering and fun. Best of all: It’s now on sale for just $33 at Amazon.

This one-piece swimsuit is made of a non-constricting nylon and spandex blend that offers the perfect balance of stretch and support for all-day comfort — no matter if you’re lounging at the beach or pool. In addition to its trendy, color-blocked design, the style features a deep V-neckline, crisscross back, adjustable straps, and removable soft cups for ample support and coverage. The swimsuit also comes in two muted color options — pink, army green, and navy or army green, white, and black — and sizes XS to XL. 

CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Not only is the color-blocked design visually appealing, but it also follows a secret fashion hack I learned as a former designer: When strategically placed, contrasting colors can play up your height and proportions. The Cupshe swimsuit achieves this in complementing hues by placing the darker color on the bottom to create the appearance of narrower hips, while the lighter color on top gives the illusion of fullness. Another super flattering detail: A band around the waist adds definition by highlighting the smallest part of your body.

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given this Cupshe swimsuit their stamp of approval. One customer shared that the "colors are so complementary" and "really flattering," while an international reviewer agreed, noting that they’ve “never felt so damn good in a swimsuit.” Even a “large-chested” reviewer said, "This swimsuit is supportive and comfortable," adding that the adjustable straps give you "the perfect fit," while “the crisscross design really helps with support and holding everything in place." 

Cupshe's One-Piece Color-Blocked Swimsuit is the swimsuit of the season, and you can get it for $33 on Amazon — now 34 percent off ahead of summer.

CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nuuds Bodysuit Review
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, and This Ultra-Flattering Bodysuit With a 22,000-Person Waitlist Is Worth the Hype
Beauty Pie CPC - I Tried the Cream Blush Jennifer Coolidge Wore to Her Movie Premiere, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Demi Moore Just Shared the Go-To âLazy Manâ Products Sheâs Been âLovingâ â and They Start at $11
Demi Moore Owns "Stacks" of This Comfy Cotton T-Shirt That's Great for Everyday Wear
Related Articles
Nuuds Bodysuit Review
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, and This Ultra-Flattering Bodysuit With a 22,000-Person Waitlist Is Worth the Hype
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Demi Moore Just Shared the Go-To âLazy Manâ Products Sheâs Been âLovingâ â and They Start at $11
Demi Moore Owns "Stacks" of This Comfy Cotton T-Shirt That's Great for Everyday Wear
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
this $10 nail polish "lasts longer than gel" according to tens of thousands of enthusiastic shoppers
This $10 Nail Polish “Lasts Longer Than Gel,” According to Shoppers Who Can Go 8+ Days Without Chipping
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
LOTD 3/30: Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
This Waist-Snatching Bodysuit From a Best-Selling Amazon Brand Is So Good, Shoppers Go âBralessâ In It
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit Launched a Flattering, V-Neck Style That's a #1 New Release
Super model Christie Brinkley uses this $12 product to conceal to handle her grays
Christie Brinkley Uses This $12 Product to Conceal Gray Strands Between Hair Appointments
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Editors Tried Out Springâs Hottest Denim Trends From the Sustainable Brand Thatâs a Hollywood Staple
4 Editors Tried the Newest Jeans From a Trendy Brand Katie Holmes Repeatedly Wears (and Yes, They're Worth It)
Amazon Shoppers Say These $13 Microneedle Patches Got Rid of Their Dark Spots âCompletelyâHero
Amazon Shoppers Say These $13 Microneedle Patches Got Rid of Their Dark Spots “Completely”