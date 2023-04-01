Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”

Summer may be just around the corner, but spring break is already here. It's finally time to dust off your beach bag and flip flops and start looking for new swimwear. But no need to stress — we've got you covered with the perfect comfy swimsuit that’s sure to turn heads. Cupshe's One-Piece Color-Blocked Swimsuit features a timeless silhouette in a design that’s both flattering and fun. Best of all: It’s now on sale for just $33 at Amazon.

This one-piece swimsuit is made of a non-constricting nylon and spandex blend that offers the perfect balance of stretch and support for all-day comfort — no matter if you’re lounging at the beach or pool. In addition to its trendy, color-blocked design, the style features a deep V-neckline, crisscross back, adjustable straps, and removable soft cups for ample support and coverage. The swimsuit also comes in two muted color options — pink, army green, and navy or army green, white, and black — and sizes XS to XL.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Not only is the color-blocked design visually appealing, but it also follows a secret fashion hack I learned as a former designer: When strategically placed, contrasting colors can play up your height and proportions. The Cupshe swimsuit achieves this in complementing hues by placing the darker color on the bottom to create the appearance of narrower hips, while the lighter color on top gives the illusion of fullness. Another super flattering detail: A band around the waist adds definition by highlighting the smallest part of your body.

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given this Cupshe swimsuit their stamp of approval. One customer shared that the "colors are so complementary" and "really flattering," while an international reviewer agreed, noting that they’ve “never felt so damn good in a swimsuit.” Even a “large-chested” reviewer said, "This swimsuit is supportive and comfortable," adding that the adjustable straps give you "the perfect fit," while “the crisscross design really helps with support and holding everything in place."

Cupshe's One-Piece Color-Blocked Swimsuit is the swimsuit of the season, and you can get it for $33 on Amazon — now 34 percent off ahead of summer.

