The Controversial Shoe Beloved by Supermodels Is on Sale for Up to 49% Off at Amazon

Whether you like it or not, you can’t deny that Crocs are, without a doubt, trendy. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen eccentric shoes take off, with controversial shoe styles dominating the past few years. And now, though it’s no new-comer, Croc is having its moment as the polarizing It shoe, garnering supermodel-approval and customer loyalty. Both Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum have made these shoes a part of their model-off-duty look and celebrities from Justin Bieber to Sza have collaborated with the brand to create their own collections. And now, the shoes are a top Amazon seller, with over 317,000 five-star ratings. Best yet, they are currently on sale.

The Classic Unisex Clogs are available in 37 colors, with styles up to 49 percent off. Crocs, as fans know, make excellent shoes for everything from lounging around the house to doing yard work, thanks to their convenience and durability. They can easily be slipped on and off with the optional heel strap for added security, and rinsed with water when they get dirty. Crocs are our favorite no-hassle shoes that have a little fun, so it’s no surprise they’re Amazon’s best seller.

While Crocs are notoriously cozy, one customer noted that they came doctor-recommended. “Many years ago a foot doctor told me to buy [Crocs] when I had plantar fasciitis…I’ve never had a foot problem since then,” they wrote, adding that, “They always fit me perfectly and the support is the best, especially the arch support.” Another noticed that their Crocs seemingly helped alleviate joint pain, writing that, “[they] prevent you from being sore in the knees, lower back, and feet if you live in a place with hardwood/tile floors.”

But it’s not just the comfort that makes them a customer favorite: Some love the shoes for their simplicity. One customer called these their go-to travel shoes, writing, “It’s so quick to take them off and put them on when going through TSA and they’re so comfortable on the plane too.” Another customer who opts for Crocs when traveling had a different reason, writing, “I used [these] for airplane travel [because] my feet tend to swell. [Crocs are] easy on and easy off.”

And when it comes to the look, one customer wrote that the shoes are “so unstylish that they're stylish.” With another writing, “[B]elieve it or not, [they] look fairly stylish in a casual kind of way.” Like we said, unconventional shoes are in.

So if you’re ready to add a pair of the supermodel- and customer-loved shoes to your wardrobe, get yours on Amazon, where Crocs start at just $26.

