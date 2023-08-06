I Convinced My Best Friend to Buy Matching Comfy Sandals From the Brand People Love to Hate

By
Jailynn Taylor
Published on August 6, 2023

Every summer, my best friend Vicki and I buy matching sandals. While we aren't eight-year-old  twin girls, we do this to stay connected; she’s based in Ohio, while I live in Maryland. So whenever we wear our matching sandals, it reminds us to reach out  and stay connected, despite the long distance. In shopping for our matching sandals, we try to get elements we both love. She loves platforms and I love Crocs. I know — it's the shoe everyone loves to hate, but I find that they’re cute and comfy, and with the right pair, you probably wouldn't even know that they're Crocs. This year, we ultimately landed on the brand’s Brooklyn Buckle Platform Sandal.

We got our pairs in black, but they are also available in white with snakeskin straps, blush pink, khaki, blue, and dark brown. They come in sizes 4 through 11 and feature a double strap with adjustable buckles for a custom fit. For support, they have a lightweight, sloped wedge platform and a bouncy rubber sole that molds to the shape of your feet over time.

This was Vicki's first official introduction to the "polarizing" footwear brand, and she said that even "fresh out of the box, they were super cute and comfy." She also said that she "didn't even realize that Crocs had different styles." I’m a diehard Crocs fan (I also have the traditional clog-like sandals with all the jibitz), but I know that the way to get people to convert is to hit them with a pair that looks like a typical sandal. This platform style doesn't scream ‘Crocs,’ but provides the same level of cushiony comfort.

After wearing them for about a month, Vicki said that they’re "super lightweight" and "don't feel clunky" like other platform shoes she’s tried. She mentioned that even though there weren’t any half sizes available (she wears a 5.5), a size up fit her perfectly. I, too, typically wear a half-size and discovered that the next largest size was a good fit. Her final note: Vicki loved how the shoe "adjusted to the shape of her feet,” considering she didn't think the sandals "could get any more soft and comfortable than they already were," but after some wear, she claims they’re even more cushiony.

I wear these shoes nearly every day. They stay right by my front door, so when I take my dog out for a walk or run errands, I can slip them on and go. They’re incredibly comfortable, even after hours of walking, and the double buckles are easy to adjust without rubbing against my skin. They're super versatile and inconspicuous, and when I get compliments on them, people are often shocked that they're Crocs.

If you’re looking for a comfy sandal that you (and your bestie) will love, look no further than Crocs Brooklyn Buckle Platform Sandals, available from $45 on Amazon.

