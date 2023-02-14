This Already “Ugly” Shoe Just Added Another Controversial Detail, and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them

Like most people who are easily swayed and have a penchant for shopping, I spent my fall searching the internet for Birkenstock Boston clogs, which because of TikTok and its supermodel-approved status, remained sold out. After taking the search to Poshmark, I finally managed to get my hands on, no, not the originals, but Veronica Beard’s interpretation. The color was cute, the style was on trend, and the comfort? Well, without much in terms of cushioning or arch support, that remains up for debate. Ruling out flat clogs as my go-to, around-the-house, errand-running shoe, I figured I might as well look toward the other end of the spectrum. Enter: platforms.

In 2022, sky-high shoes dominated, from the Valentino pair seen on nearly every red carpet to the Uggs that Gigi Hadid made an everyday staple. And now, Crocs has entered the chat with a platform version of its classic clog — and I can’t stop wearing them.

The brand’s Mega Crush Clog adds a 2.4-inch platform heel and improved rubber tread to the classic Croc design. This style is available in a number of colors, including a light blue with a platform featuring both matte and shiny rubber, as well as neutral, outfit-complementing shades like light gray, tan, and bone.

Despite Crocs emerging during the pandemic as a supermodel staple (worn by Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum) and remaining an Amazon best-seller, I hadn’t considered giving them another try until recently, opting instead to leave the Jibbitz-covered shoes in my childhood. But when the brand reached out, offering to send me its ultra-cushiony, surprisingly stylish version, it seemed like a no-brainer: I was looking for a comfortable pair of shoes anyway. And now, consider me a Crocs convert.

From the moment I slipped on these shoes, I didn’t want to take them off, immediately texting my boyfriend, “You’re going to hate this, but you need a pair of Crocs.” They are incredibly comfortable and convenient — like if my favorite Hokas and house shoes had a baby — with walking-on-a-cloud-level cushioning and the support my feet and arches need with every step. The platform gave me a boost of height which, at 5’3”, I’ll never be opposed to, and the neutral color meant I could pair them with bold leggings, light wash jeans, and my favorite oversize black pants. Plus, even when I didn’t secure the backstrap around my heel, they never slipped.

Personally, I love to put these on after a jog — a treat for my aching feet, as well as when running errands or on long walks where comfort is a must. But for one shopper, they’re an end-of-workday essential, writing, “I stand on heavy steel-toe boots all day and to wear this comfy clog after…is amazing.” Another noted that these are, “great for back pain,” while one other shopper loved that “they are comfortable…and they look fabulous. [Giving] you that extra height for a more on-trend look.”

While these might have once been an “ugly” shoe, we’re officially in an era of quirk, so forget fashion faux-pas and grab the controversial platform shoes that provide all-day comfort today for just $75.

