Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Either Love or Hate

The $55 sandals are so comfortable, teachers can "stand and walk" all day in them.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Love or Hate
Photo:

Amazon

I can’t quite explain it, but nothing makes me run to my shopping cart faster than an objectively unsightly shoe. And, clearly I’m not alone, hence the massive popularity of controversial styles like Birkenstock clogs, Teva dad sandals, and of course, the ever-infamous Crocs. Let’s face it: Buoyant, rubber-like clogs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the polarizing look of Crocs only adds to their allure. If you’re looking to give the brand a try sans Jibbitz shoe charms and adventure straps, though, you’re in luck; the best-selling Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals have the personality of Crocs with a surprisingly stylish look — and they’re under $60 at Amazon. 

One shopper called the platform shoes the “perfect summer sandals,” since they have a 1.7-inch wedge heel that can easily elevate any outfit. Plus, they have two fashionable straps across the top and an adjustable ankle strap, making for a customizable fit. The best part? The sandals are just as comfortable as classic Crocs clogs. They have plush, foam footbeds and raised insoles for added support. The platform sandals are $55 and available in 18 colorways on Amazon, but they’re selling out quickly, so you may want to snag your summer pair ASAP. 

Crocs Women's Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

The Brooklyn style is Amazon’s number one best-selling platform sandal, and with over 6,600 five-star ratings, it’s a clear customer favorite. One reviewer said they were “amazed” by “how comfortable” the popular slip-on actually was, while a different shopper called the shoes “supportive” yet “stylish,” going on to say they don’t look like “orthopedic grandma sandals.” An elementary school teacher who works on their feet all day even called them “dream shoes,” thanks to their “amazingly comfortable” and “lightweight” feel.  

Another teacher confirmed they comfortably “stand and walk” in the sandals “all day,” adding that “people compliment them all the time, too.” The shoes are so “versatile,” they’re easy to “wear casually or dress up,” a different shopper added. Pair them with shorts and a breezy tee for everyday errands, or dress them up with your favorite sundress this season — the options are truly endless. And, regardless of shoppers’ love-hate relationship with the classic Crocs clog, it seems most reviewers agree that the low wedge sandals are “super cute.” 

Upgrade your summer shoe collection, and shop the best-selling Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal for $55 at Amazon. 

Crocs Women's Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

J.Crew Launched a Double-Discount Sale
J.Crew Just Discounted Thousands of Sale Items an Extra 50% — and We’re Buying These 10 Ahead of Summer
Martha Stewart SI Trend
Martha Stewart's Iconic, Sexy Cover Shoot Hit on Multiple Major Swimwear Trends of Summer 2023
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Wore the Spunky Color Trend That’s Not Going Away Anytime Soon
Related Articles
Martha Stewart SI Trend
Martha Stewart's Iconic, Sexy Cover Shoot Hit on Multiple Major Swimwear Trends of Summer 2023
A woman wears socks and sandals with a midi skit, a socks and sandals outfit for 2023.
Wait, Can You Wear Socks with Sandals Now?
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
Message Slides
I Found the New “It” Sandal of the Season, and It’s a Comfy Cork Slide That Feels Like a Hug for Your Feet
These Flattering Jeans from Priyanka Chopraâs Go-To Denim Brand Are 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Priyanka Chopra’s Go-To Denim Brand Has Flattering Jeans for Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Shoppers Say These $28 Heels Let Them Dance for "10 Hours" at Summer Weddings With No Pain
Wedding Guests Walked and Danced for 10+ Hours in These $35 Block Heels, and Their Feet "Never Hurt.”
Nordstrom Just Marked Down 1,000+ Summer Sandals, Heels, and Flats for Up to 60% Off
Nordstrom Quietly Added 1,000+ Summer-Ready Shoes to Its Sale Section for Up to 60% Off
Kate Middleton Metallic Shoe Trend
Kate Middleton Wore the Bold Shoe Trend That’s Showing Zero Signs of Quitting
Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon one-piece swimsuit roundup
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ New One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer, and We Found the 10 Best for Under $40
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress White Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of
ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This “Comfortable” and “Flattering” $45 Linen Set
Amazon Mother's Day deals
Amazon’s 30 Best Mother’s Day Weekend Deals on Fashion, Beauty, and Home Items for Up to 87% Off
Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric
The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out
Kylie Jenner Wore the Perfect Summer Layering Staple That Shoppers Say Feels "Like Butter"
Kylie Jenner Wore the Perfect Summer Layering Staple That Shoppers Say Feels "Like Butter"