Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Platform Sandal Is From the Polarizing Shoe Brand People Either Love or Hate

I can’t quite explain it, but nothing makes me run to my shopping cart faster than an objectively unsightly shoe. And, clearly I’m not alone, hence the massive popularity of controversial styles like Birkenstock clogs, Teva dad sandals, and of course, the ever-infamous Crocs. Let’s face it: Buoyant, rubber-like clogs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the polarizing look of Crocs only adds to their allure. If you’re looking to give the brand a try sans Jibbitz shoe charms and adventure straps, though, you’re in luck; the best-selling Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals have the personality of Crocs with a surprisingly stylish look — and they’re under $60 at Amazon.

One shopper called the platform shoes the “perfect summer sandals,” since they have a 1.7-inch wedge heel that can easily elevate any outfit. Plus, they have two fashionable straps across the top and an adjustable ankle strap, making for a customizable fit. The best part? The sandals are just as comfortable as classic Crocs clogs. They have plush, foam footbeds and raised insoles for added support. The platform sandals are $55 and available in 18 colorways on Amazon, but they’re selling out quickly, so you may want to snag your summer pair ASAP.

Amazon

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

The Brooklyn style is Amazon’s number one best-selling platform sandal, and with over 6,600 five-star ratings, it’s a clear customer favorite. One reviewer said they were “amazed” by “how comfortable” the popular slip-on actually was, while a different shopper called the shoes “supportive” yet “stylish,” going on to say they don’t look like “orthopedic grandma sandals.” An elementary school teacher who works on their feet all day even called them “dream shoes,” thanks to their “amazingly comfortable” and “lightweight” feel.

Another teacher confirmed they comfortably “stand and walk” in the sandals “all day,” adding that “people compliment them all the time, too.” The shoes are so “versatile,” they’re easy to “wear casually or dress up,” a different shopper added. Pair them with shorts and a breezy tee for everyday errands, or dress them up with your favorite sundress this season — the options are truly endless. And, regardless of shoppers’ love-hate relationship with the classic Crocs clog, it seems most reviewers agree that the low wedge sandals are “super cute.”

Upgrade your summer shoe collection, and shop the best-selling Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal for $55 at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $55; amazon.com