Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon

Including dresses, tote bags, and even a knit sun hat.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 15, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Now that the sun has finally come out of hiding, it’s time to start dressing for spring. Of course, we’re all for the classic T-shirt and shorts combo, but if you’re open to leveling up your outfits, we found just the trend for you to try — crochet fashion. Knit tops, dresses, and accessories are taking over the sartorial world this season, and you can get the look for less than $50 at Amazon.

Amazon’s crochet fashion storefront includes beach-ready cover-ups and sun hats, along with two-piece ensembles and carry-all tote bags. Whether you want to channel Rita Ora in a long, loosely knit dress, or keep it simple à la Selena Gomez in a crochet cardigan or pullover, we’ve got you covered with cute and affordable finds. Fill your Amazon cart with under-$50 crochet clothes and accessories, below. 

Shop Under-$50 Crochet Fashion: 

A crochet hat is a subtle way to try out the trend without committing to an entire outfit. This $17 bucket style comes in six colors, each in a handwoven pattern. Plus, the hat is completely foldable, so you can easily throw it in your suitcase for a beach vacation. If you’re feeling unsure about the hat’s shape, take it from a shopper who said “hats never look good” on them, but confirmed this bucket version is “adorable” and “looks good on anyone.” 

Floppy Straw Sun Hat

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Another knit accessory moment, this tote bag has the cutest floral pattern to get you in the spring spirit. According to a shopper, it’s made from “really durable material” and “holds a lot,” so you can use it for everything from a day by the pool to a grocery store run. It’s even stylish enough to carry as an everyday purse for weekend brunch or a day of running errands. 

CATMICOO Crochet Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon

Shop now: $14 with coupon (Originally $17); amazon.com

Once you’ve mastered the art of the crochet accessory, you’re ready to venture into the clothing category. Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, has tons of fashionable knit clothes, including this long-sleeve pullover and matching midi skirt; the nice thing about separates is that you can wear them together and on their own with other pieces in your closet. Both pieces are made from 100 percent cotton and come in four colors, including neutral beige and three bright shades. Choose from sizes XXS through 5X in both the top and skirt. 

The Drop Women's Asher Long Sleeve Cropped Crochet Top

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Halle Crochet Midi Skirt With Side Slit

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Also from The Drop, this crochet, halter midi dress is perfect for a casual beach wedding or night out on vacation. Available in a striped pattern and bright, solid yellow, the knit dress is made from 100 percent cotton and fully lined, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through. Plus, a shopper confirmed it “fit perfectly” and “hit all [their] curves beautifully.” Style the dress with a pair of neutral sandals and a matching clutch or shoulder bag. 

The Drop Women's Jayla Sleeveless Crochet Halter Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Of course, we can’t talk about crochet fashion without throwing a swimsuit cover-up into the mix. This short-sleeve, asymmetrical-hem style has nearly 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “surprisingly flattering and comfortable.” The popular dress comes in 33 colors and patterns, plus it has adjustable, lace-up strings on both sides, so you can adjust the fit. If you’re used to just throwing on an old T-shirt over your swimsuits, it’s time to treat yourself to this proper cover-up for $24. 

HARHAY Women's Summer Swimsuit Bikini Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Keep scrolling through to check out more under-$50 crochet fashion at Amazon.

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Knit Top

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Lee Drawstring Crochet Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Diza Crochet Bralette

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

CUPSHE Women's Solid Color Hollow Out Sleeveless V Neck Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers say this k beauty cream gives them glass skin
Shoppers Say This $10 Cooling Moisturizer From a Popular K-Beauty Brand Gives Them “Glass Skin”
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Related Articles
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals for Up to 75% Off This Weekend
This Spacious Katie Holmes-Inspired Shoulder Bag Is My Go-To Everyday Bag
Katie Holmes Inspired Me to Try This Practical Bag Trend, and My Favorite Style Is Just $20 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say
Taylor Swift Took Notes from Gigi Hadid and Sported the Controversial Babydoll Shoes that are Under $150
Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Hollywood’s Biggest 2023 Shoe Trend Kelly Ripa and Amal Clooney Keep Wearing
My Favorite Green Color Trend Made Me Rethink Black
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
This Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated and Soft Skin â and It's Only $6 on Amazon
This $6 Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated, Baby Soft Skin
Iâm a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive Iâve Tried
I’m a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive I’ve Tried
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20
Amazonâs New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon’s New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon Spring Top Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Spring Top Is “So Flattering” Thanks to This “Dressy” Detail