Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon

Now that the sun has finally come out of hiding, it’s time to start dressing for spring. Of course, we’re all for the classic T-shirt and shorts combo, but if you’re open to leveling up your outfits, we found just the trend for you to try — crochet fashion. Knit tops, dresses, and accessories are taking over the sartorial world this season, and you can get the look for less than $50 at Amazon.

Amazon’s crochet fashion storefront includes beach-ready cover-ups and sun hats, along with two-piece ensembles and carry-all tote bags. Whether you want to channel Rita Ora in a long, loosely knit dress, or keep it simple à la Selena Gomez in a crochet cardigan or pullover, we’ve got you covered with cute and affordable finds. Fill your Amazon cart with under-$50 crochet clothes and accessories, below.

Shop Under-$50 Crochet Fashion:

A crochet hat is a subtle way to try out the trend without committing to an entire outfit. This $17 bucket style comes in six colors, each in a handwoven pattern. Plus, the hat is completely foldable, so you can easily throw it in your suitcase for a beach vacation. If you’re feeling unsure about the hat’s shape, take it from a shopper who said “hats never look good” on them, but confirmed this bucket version is “adorable” and “looks good on anyone.”

Another knit accessory moment, this tote bag has the cutest floral pattern to get you in the spring spirit. According to a shopper, it’s made from “really durable material” and “holds a lot,” so you can use it for everything from a day by the pool to a grocery store run. It’s even stylish enough to carry as an everyday purse for weekend brunch or a day of running errands.

Once you’ve mastered the art of the crochet accessory, you’re ready to venture into the clothing category. Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, has tons of fashionable knit clothes, including this long-sleeve pullover and matching midi skirt; the nice thing about separates is that you can wear them together and on their own with other pieces in your closet. Both pieces are made from 100 percent cotton and come in four colors, including neutral beige and three bright shades. Choose from sizes XXS through 5X in both the top and skirt.

Also from The Drop, this crochet, halter midi dress is perfect for a casual beach wedding or night out on vacation. Available in a striped pattern and bright, solid yellow, the knit dress is made from 100 percent cotton and fully lined, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through. Plus, a shopper confirmed it “fit perfectly” and “hit all [their] curves beautifully.” Style the dress with a pair of neutral sandals and a matching clutch or shoulder bag.

Of course, we can’t talk about crochet fashion without throwing a swimsuit cover-up into the mix. This short-sleeve, asymmetrical-hem style has nearly 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “surprisingly flattering and comfortable.” The popular dress comes in 33 colors and patterns, plus it has adjustable, lace-up strings on both sides, so you can adjust the fit. If you’re used to just throwing on an old T-shirt over your swimsuits, it’s time to treat yourself to this proper cover-up for $24.

Keep scrolling through to check out more under-$50 crochet fashion at Amazon.

