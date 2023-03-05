Shoppers Say This Gentle Detangling Brush Prevents Hair Loss and Breakage — and It’s on Sale for $12

Once I started paying attention to the amount of hair I was losing daily in a single shower, I knew I had to adjust my routine. The first order of business: my hair brush. While shedding is completely natural, and it’s healthy to be losing an average of 50 to 100 hairs per day, let’s just say my shower drain and hair brush were each collecting strays far beyond that number. Excessive hair loss can be credited to a number of factors, but in my case, it was a result of brushing my wet hair with a tool that was too harsh for my locks. That’s why I’m adding the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler to my cart. Marked down to just $12, this top-rated brush is a “game changer” for preventing breakage, according to shoppers.

This gentle-yet-effective tool is built with flexible bristles to detangle the hair without pulling on or causing pain to the scalp. It can be used on both wet and dry hair, and it’s compatible with all hair types, from thin and straight to coarse and curly. Crave Naturals recommends working with towel-dried hair and detangling from the bottom up to most effectively avoid damage. The brush is made with a specially designed, curved handle for easy use, and it’s available in six colors at Amazon.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com



Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers have given the brush a first-star rating, and almost 10,000 of those people left glowing reviews. After one shopper’s hair started “falling out in large clumps,” they opted for the Crave Naturals brush, which they can feel “gliding through [their] mane like butter.” That same shopper confirmed the brush “releases knots while massaging the scalp” and “does not break the ends,” reducing their hair shedding threefold.

The Glide Thru brush is a customer-favorite among all hair types and ages. Another reviewer said their five-year-old daughter has tangle-prone hair “down to her pant line,” and this tool “cut minutes off” brushing her hair, detangling it “without fuss.” A third shopper said their five-year-old granddaughter has a “messy hair nest every morning,” but “this gentle brush is a great detangler,” and allows for “hair brushing without tears.”

Take the extra step to protect your hair by adding the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler Brush to your cart. Just be sure to act fast before the 40 percent off deal ends at Amazon. Check out more colors of the brush, below, starting at just $12.

