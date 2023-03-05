Shoppers Say This Gentle Detangling Brush Prevents Hair Loss and Breakage — and It’s on Sale for $12

It glides through hair “like butter.”

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Photo: Amazon/Instyle. Photo:

Photo: Amazon/Instyle

Once I started paying attention to the amount of hair I was losing daily in a single shower, I knew I had to adjust my routine. The first order of business: my hair brush. While shedding is completely natural, and it’s healthy to be losing an average of 50 to 100 hairs per day, let’s just say my shower drain and hair brush were each collecting strays far beyond that number. Excessive hair loss can be credited to a number of factors, but in my case, it was a result of brushing my wet hair with a tool that was too harsh for my locks. That’s why I’m adding the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler to my cart. Marked down to just $12, this top-rated brush is a “game changer” for preventing breakage, according to shoppers.

This gentle-yet-effective tool is built with flexible bristles to detangle the hair without pulling on or causing pain to the scalp. It can be used on both wet and dry hair, and it’s compatible with all hair types, from thin and straight to coarse and curly. Crave Naturals recommends working with towel-dried hair and detangling from the bottom up to most effectively avoid damage. The brush is made with a specially designed, curved handle for easy use, and it’s available in six colors at Amazon. 

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers have given the brush a first-star rating, and almost 10,000 of those people left glowing reviews. After one shopper’s hair started “falling out in large clumps,” they opted for the Crave Naturals brush, which they can feel “gliding through [their] mane like butter.” That same shopper confirmed the brush “releases knots while massaging the scalp” and “does not break the ends,” reducing their hair shedding threefold. 

The Glide Thru brush is a customer-favorite among all hair types and ages. Another reviewer said their five-year-old daughter has tangle-prone hair “down to her pant line,” and this tool “cut minutes off” brushing her hair, detangling it “without fuss.” A third shopper said their five-year-old granddaughter has a “messy hair nest every morning,” but “this gentle brush is a great detangler,” and allows for “hair brushing without tears.” 

Take the extra step to protect your hair by adding the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangler Brush to your cart. Just be sure to act fast before the 40 percent off deal ends at Amazon. Check out more colors of the brush, below, starting at just $12.

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
foundation for skin filter
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tests Hundreds of Products a Month, and This Is the Best Filter-Like Skin Tint
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Related Articles
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
Filorga TIME-ZERO Multi-correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum
This Wrinkle-Blasting Serum From a Brand InStyle Readers Can’t Get Enough of Is on Sale
Briogeo Color-Extending Shampoo
I’m a Fake Redhead, and This Color-Extending Shampoo Keeps My Copper Locks Vibrant Between Salon Visits
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
First Aid Beauty Face Moisturizer
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
55-Year-Old Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Eye Masks Reduce Crowâs Feet and Soothe Under Eyes â and Theyâre on Sale for $10
Tired Moms Say These Depuffing Under-Eye Masks Are a “Rescue Product” — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Cindy crawford hair tool sale
The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time
Shoppers Are 'Seeing New Hair Growth' After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers â and They're $4 Apiece
Shoppers Are "Seeing New Hair Growth" After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers — and They're $5 Apiece
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
New Balance Sneakers Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off
The Brand Behind Amazonâs Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum That Shoppers Call âUnbelievableâ
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable”