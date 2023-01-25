I’ve Been Living In These Super Soft Lounge Pants From a Brand Oprah Has Deemed Her Favorite 5 Times

I’ve tried for years to find the perfect lounge pants, but have always found a problem with the many options out there: They’re always too long, too short, too tight, or too loose. I have some extremely old Aerie jogger sweatpants that came close to what I was looking for, but are too heavy for anything but the chilliest winter nights. Nothing’s ever been just right — until a few months ago, when I ordered the Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pants. I assumed they would be like all the rest, but instead, I’ve basically been living in them ever since.

To put it (less than) mildly, the Cozy Earth lounge pants are, hands down (legs down?!), my favorite lounge pants ever. Thanks to the breathable bamboo viscose fabric, they’re ridiculously soft and comfortable — every time I step into them, I feel cocooned in a soft, warm hug. I have taken them off to wash them, of course, but then I just slide them right back on. Not to mention I’ve worn them everywhere, from weekend errands to cross-country flights to evening hangouts with friends. And, of course, I’ve slept in them, too.

The (almost) best part? You can snag them on sale for 20 percent off right now.

Shop now: $120 (originally $150); cozyearth.com

Now, down to the nitty gritty. The pants are available in a wide variety of sizes, from XS to 3XL. They also come in four neutral, go-with-everything shades, including white, black, gray, and navy. I ordered a black pair in large, hoping that they would fit over my curves without feeling uncomfortable on my midriff. Thankfully, they were exactly the right fit: The straight-leg silhouette is swingy, easy, and never clingy. I also love pockets, so the side pockets on these made them thoroughly exceed my expectations. In fact, I love these pants so much that I also own them in the capri length (which are also on sale for $108). So now, I’m covered year round.

With over 150 five-star reviews, I’m definitely not alone in my adoration for Cozy Earth’s lounge pants. Shoppers pointed out that they’re “so cozy and lightweight” and “the perfect go-to for cooler days.” A few have even deemed them the “most comfortable pants ever” (agreed).

My cozy, comfy, everyday uniform is finally complete thanks to the Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pants — and I’m definitely eyeing the other colors, too. Since they’re currently on sale for $120, now seems like the perfect time to snap them up. Snag your pair for yourself (if I don’t beat you to it!) at cozyearth.com.

