Shopping Gift Guides This Fluffy Bathrobe Makes The Coziest Gift Any homebody needs the Coyuchi Cloud Loom Robe. By Chloe Anello Published on December 13, 2022 @ 11:00AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Coyuchi I've owned a lot of bathrobes in my life (far too many to count). Few things compare to wrapping myself up in a cozy bathrobe just after a warm shower or once I leave my bed on a chilly morning as I slide on my fuzzy UGG slippers. And while you can buy a bathrobe literally anywhere, there are some robes that are significantly better than others. And I can say for certain, the best bathrobe out there is the Coyuchi Cloud Loom Robe. Made from organic cotton that’s responsibly woven in the Aegean region of Turkey, the Made Safe and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified robe blends the lines between different robe categories, marrying super soft and absorbent textures together. Not only does it have the perfect amount of thickness that plush purists can appreciate without limiting body movements in a Michelin Man way, but also the lofty texture borrowed from their best-selling towels appropriately dries you off, which is the appeal of terry. However, regardless of how absorbent it is, it never feels damp the next day as some overly thick robes can feel. Coyuchi Unisex Cloud Loom Organic Robe 5 Courtesy of Coyuchi View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Coyuchi.com Price at time of publish: $134 (Originally $178) on coyuchi.com Shipping: $8 or free above $300 orders; $49 for express Returns: free until January 25, 2023 Thanks to a unisex style, it fits loosely, comfortably accommodating my wider hips, and goes up to an XL. I appreciate that it has bucket pockets sewn onto the front instead of inseam pockets in order to reduce the bulkiness. It does run a bit large, though, so anyone looking for a snugger fit might benefit from sizing down. I own the “palest ocean” shade, a calming gray-blue, but I’m fond of the slate gray and white colors, which might appeal more to anyone who keeps their bathroom as neutral as possible. But the appeal doesn’t stop there. As with every Coyuchi product, environmental impact is at the forefront of its inception. The brand is transparent in its sustainability practices, sharing that by purchasing this product, you’re saving 997 days of drinking water, avoiding four miles of driving emissions, and farming 96 square feet of land without pesticides. But aside from the nice-to-know facts about its environmental impact, the robe also gets softer with every wear and wash. It can be machine washed on the delicate cycle, but the brand does not recommend using a dryer unless you think it's particularly gentle. (I line-dry mine and it never gets that crunchy towel feel that air-dried towels sometimes get.) The brand also offers gift wrapping for another $8, if you buy on its site, saving you another step in your gifting process or allowing you to ship it to someone across the country as a gift (without needing to do the wrapping yourself). Any homebody will thank you profusely for the newest addition to their at-home spa day — they might never take it off. Other Bathrobes I've Tried That You Might Like Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Courtesy of Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Even plusher than the Coyuchi robe, this Brooklinen one will keep you warm immediately after a shower. Because it's super thick, it feels like a warm hug, and it actually comes in fun colors, like pastel pink stripes and ocean blue, for those who prefer something with more pizzazz. Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute View On Parachute Waffle lovers (the fabric, not the food) won't find a better choice than this one from Parachute. Coming in four serene colors, it will absorb any water after a shower, but also feel comfortable enough to wear over PJs while lounging around the house. But sizes are selling out quickly for this classic bathrobe (it's on sale for a great deal right now), so if you want it, jump fast. Ugg Marlow Robe Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Moosejaw.com More of a robe for warmth rather than after a shower, this extra soft fleece UGG robe feels similar to wearing a full blanket. I wear this almost every morning in the winter and highly recommend it for those who feel cold even in 70-degree weather (me). Dusen Dusen Grapefruit Stripe Cotton Terry Robe Nordstrom View On Nordstrom I can almost guarantee you won't find a more joy-inducing robe out there. Coming in multiple different colorways, this Dusen Dusen robe stands out among all the pale gray, beige, and white robes out there. Plus, it absorbs water well and feels luxurious. What is Gift of The Day You probably noticed our "Gift of The Day" badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for. If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo