This Fluffy Bathrobe Makes The Coziest Gift

Thanks to a unisex style, it fits loosely, comfortably accommodating my wider hips, and goes up to an XL. I appreciate that it has bucket pockets sewn onto the front instead of inseam pockets in order to reduce the bulkiness. It does run a bit large, though, so anyone looking for a snugger fit might benefit from sizing down. I own the “palest ocean” shade, a calming gray-blue, but I’m fond of the slate gray and white colors, which might appeal more to anyone who keeps their bathroom as neutral as possible. But the appeal doesn’t stop there. As with every Coyuchi product, environmental impact is at the forefront of its inception.

The brand is transparent in its sustainability practices, sharing that by purchasing this product, you’re saving 997 days of drinking water, avoiding four miles of driving emissions, and farming 96 square feet of land without pesticides. But aside from the nice-to-know facts about its environmental impact, the robe also gets softer with every wear and wash. It can be machine washed on the delicate cycle, but the brand does not recommend using a dryer unless you think it's particularly gentle. (I line-dry mine and it never gets that crunchy towel feel that air-dried towels sometimes get.)

The brand also offers gift wrapping for another $8, if you buy on its site, saving you another step in your gifting process or allowing you to ship it to someone across the country as a gift (without needing to do the wrapping yourself). Any homebody will thank you profusely for the newest addition to their at-home spa day — they might never take it off.

