My Most Complimented Outfit Ever Is This Foolproof, 2-Part Formula That’s So Unexpected

I work in fashion, but if I’m being honest, I can get pretty, well, repetitive with my outfits. Some days I’ll wake up thinking I’m going to put together this elaborate, four-piece ‘fit that features every single trend I’ve written about. Then, I realize, I’m just not in the mood and I proceed to reach for my trusty trousers, white tee, leather jacket, and white sneakers. Predicable, I know.

But a few weeks ago, I really was in the mood for something different. Maybe it’s because I had just purged my wardrobe and discovered all the things I had forgotten about in the piled-up mess that was my closet (I know, I’m bad), or maybe it's because I was finally ready to try something new (new season, new me?), but regardless of what propelled me to change it up, I’m so happy I did because it resulted in my most complimented outfit ever — and it only consisted of two pieces: a babydoll dress and cowboy boots. Pinky promise, that was it. It’s one of the simplest looks I’ve ever worn, but when I tell you I felt my most confident ever in it, I mean it.

My babydoll dress was from Rumored, and though it’s no longer available, you’ll have no problem finding a babydoll dress because the options out there are practically endless. The defining feature of this mini style, though, is the loose-fitting, super-short silhouette and empire waist (it’s also what really sets it apart from others). It’s the perfect combo of sweet and sexy — not to mention, it’s ultra-comfortable; its billowy design also saved me during the many summer heat waves.

Though I’m definitely a sneaker girl, I didn’t feel like my white kicks added much to the dress, which is why I ended up wearing my go-to Ranch Road cowboy boots that might just be the most asked-about footwear I own. The first time I ever wore them, I was stopped by a woman on the street about 5 feet from my apartment; I proceeded to give her my spiel about them — that they’re so comfortable, look so cool, and are handmade in Spain. The same thing happened when I wore them with the mini dress, but even more so because the short hemline highlighted the boots.

Here’s my theory with why I think people couldn’t stop complimenting my outfit: The babydoll-dress-and-cowboy-boots combo combines two totally different vibes. The dress leans more sweet and innocent and has a child-like feel (we all want to revert back to those days, don’t we?), whereas the cowboy boots exude an air of Western-grunge, a hardcore, down-and-dirty vibe that contrasts the virtuousness of the dress. It’s all about the unexpected, juxtaposed style because going the easy, anticipated route is not how I roll anymore. And being okay with going against the norm is where I realized what it really means to be confident.

Shop the two-piece combo I’m wearing all fall long, below.

