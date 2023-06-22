Beauty Makeup Face Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$6 Anti-Aging Foundation Is the Best for “Diminishing Wrinkles” It’s an early Amazon Prime Day deal you don’t want to miss. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 @ 12:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle Amazon Prime Day season is upon us. The official mega-sale starts on July 11 and runs through the 12th, but the discounts begin well before that. In fact, they’re already underway, with many items up to 59 percent off. There are hundreds of items to sift through, so I’ll save you some of the hassle and point you in the direction of a product and deal that isn’t to be missed: Covergirl + Olay’s Advanced Radiance Age Defying Liquid Foundation, which is up to 54 percent off right now. This product is an interesting collaboration between Covergirl, best known for its affordable drugstore makeup, and Olay, a classic skincare favorite. As such, it’s an anti-aging makeup-skincare hybrid product that mature shoppers especially seem to love, according to the many of the 8,800-plus five-star ratings. It comes in an admittedly limited 10 shades, eight of which are available on Amazon. The formula is created with an exclusive Olay amino-peptide complex with benefits that include firmness, skin-smoothing, and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Amazon Shop now: $6–$12 (Originally $13); amazon.com One reviewer said the foundation “has good coverage yet feels and looks lightweight.” “It’s amazing at diminishing the look of wrinkles,” the shopper raved. Another person wrote that their “skin looks airbrushed” when they use this. “It almost floats [on your face], covering pores and under-eye wrinkles instead of sinking into them.” As for the testimonials from mature shoppers, users in their 60s, 70s, and 80s all love the Covergirl + Olay foundation. “I still get compliments on my skin and people don’t believe my age,” a 72-year-old shopper said about the effect of this Covergirl + Olay foundation. It even looks flattering under “harsh fluorescent light,” another reviewer in their 70s commented. A 67-year-old customer even said it makes their “sun damaged skin look fresh and smooth.” Depending on your shade, prices start at just $6 — a whopping 54 percent discount. Head to Amazon to shop it while it’s on sale (and in stock!) and keep your eyes peeled for more steep Amazon Prime Day deals. Amazon Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day I Identified the “Miracle” Concealer Michelle Pfeiffer Is Wearing in That Internet-Breaking Makeover Selfie