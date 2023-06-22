Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$6 Anti-Aging Foundation Is the Best for “Diminishing Wrinkles”

It’s an early Amazon Prime Day deal you don’t want to miss.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Covergirl Anti-Aging Foundations
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Amazon Prime Day season is upon us. The official mega-sale starts on July 11 and runs through the 12th, but the discounts begin well before that. In fact, they’re already underway, with many items up to 59 percent off. There are hundreds of items to sift through, so I’ll save you some of the hassle and point you in the direction of a product and deal that isn’t to be missed: Covergirl + Olay’s Advanced Radiance Age Defying Liquid Foundation, which is up to 54 percent off right now. 

This product is an interesting collaboration between Covergirl, best known for its affordable drugstore makeup, and Olay, a classic skincare favorite. As such, it’s an anti-aging makeup-skincare hybrid product that mature shoppers especially seem to love, according to the many of the 8,800-plus five-star ratings. 

It comes in an admittedly limited 10 shades, eight of which are available on Amazon. The formula is created with an exclusive Olay amino-peptide complex with benefits that include firmness, skin-smoothing, and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Amazon Prime Day COVERGIRL Advanced Radiance Age Defying Foundation Makeup

Amazon

Shop now: $6–$12 (Originally $13); amazon.com

One reviewer said the foundation “has good coverage yet feels and looks lightweight.” “It’s amazing at diminishing the look of wrinkles,” the shopper raved. Another person wrote that their “skin looks airbrushed” when they use this. “It almost floats [on your face], covering pores and under-eye wrinkles instead of sinking into them.”

As for the testimonials from mature shoppers, users in their 60s, 70s, and 80s all love the Covergirl + Olay foundation. “I still get compliments on my skin and people don’t believe my age,” a 72-year-old shopper said about the effect of this Covergirl + Olay foundation. It even looks flattering under “harsh fluorescent light,” another reviewer in their 70s commented. A 67-year-old customer even said it makes their “sun damaged skin look fresh and smooth.”

Depending on your shade, prices start at just $6  — a whopping 54 percent discount. Head to Amazon to shop it while it’s on sale (and in stock!) and keep your eyes peeled for more steep Amazon Prime Day deals. 

Amazon Prime Day COVERGIRL Advanced Radiance Age Defying Foundation Makeup Natural Ivory

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
Nail Care Product
Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day
Close Up of Michelle Pfeiffer
I Identified the “Miracle” Concealer Michelle Pfeiffer Is Wearing in That Internet-Breaking Makeover Selfie
Related Articles
Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Score Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 59% Off
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Tatcha Vitamin C Serum Sale
This Serum From a Jennifer Aniston- and Meghan Markle-Used Brand Gives Me a Glow That Shines Through Makeup
Ilia Sale
Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use
Makeup primer sale
69-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their “Pores Seem to Vanish” After Applying This Now-$10 Makeup Primer
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $40
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dresses for Under $35
Shoppers Say This Aveene Skin Tint Neutralizes
Shoppers in Their 50s “Look So Much Younger” Thanks to This Dark Circle- and Fine Line-Reducing Skin Tint
Anti-Aging, Deep Hydrating Moisturizer
My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Canât Pass Up This Week
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week
Crease Proof Concealer
Mature Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $10 Concealer Lasts Up to 30 Hours Without Settling Into Fine Lines
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Nurses Working Early Shifts Say This $6 Caffeinated Eye Gel Is Their Secret to Looking “Wide Awake”